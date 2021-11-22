Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Ontario Investigates What's Up With Its COVID-19 Vax Portal After Reports Of Scam Texts

The government is "aggressively" investigating these reports.

Ontario Investigates What's Up With Its COVID-19 Vax Portal After Reports Of Scam Texts
Alex Arsenych | Narcity

To anyone who recently scheduled an appointment through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal, beware of any weird texts that pop up on your phone.

Right now, Ontario is investigating after some Ontarians report that they got a scam text sent to their phone after booking through the vaccine portal.

"The government has received reports of spam text messages from a number of individuals who have scheduled appointments or accessed vaccine certificates through the COVID-19 immunization system," a spokesperson to the Solicitor General told Narcity via email.

"Ontarians should be aware these texts are financial in nature and that the government will never conduct a financial transaction through these methods."

The Ontario government is "aggressively investigating" these reports with the help of other ministries as well as the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP told Narcity that they are "currently investigating reports of spam text messages from individuals who have utilized the COVID-19 booking system for appointments or to access vaccine certificates." The investigation is still ongoing.

A couple of Ontarians told CityNews 680 that they had just recently received texts saying that they had gotten an e-transfer of money sent to their bank accounts with their names spelled exactly the same way as they have it on their personal health records.

The news of this scam follows the announcement that Ontario will be opening up its COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children between 5 to 11 on November 23.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, parents and caregivers will be able to schedule appointments for children in this age group either through their local public health units' booking system, select pharmacies or primary care providers or through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open For Ontario Children 5 To 11 Starting Tomorrow

Here's how to book.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario is gearing up to make vaccination available for children 5 to 11 years old across the province, and bookings will start on Tuesday.

This follows the recent news of Health Canada's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old on November 19.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Top Doc Gave Her Recommendation On If Vaccine Mandates Will Include Kids Under 12

Dr. Theresa Tam said Canada is "one of the first countries that have been privileged" to get doses for kids.

@albertahealthservices | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

The country's top doctor has revealed where the government stands on the vaccine mandate in Canada being applied to kids that are younger than 12 years old.

During a conference about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being approved for kids 5 to 11 years old on November 19, Dr. Theresa Tam was asked to give her recommendation on if federal vaccine mandates like the one for travel would apply to that age group now.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is 'Ready' To Vaccinate Children 5 To 11 & Here's What We Know So Far

Health Canada just approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 5 and up.

@celliottability | Instagram

The Ontario government has announced it is now getting prepared to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years old against COVID-19.

As of November 19, Health Canada gave the green light for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to this age group. Following that announcement, Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones put out a statement for how this will play out in Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Approved For Kids Aged 5 To 11 By Health Canada

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in Canada for kids under 12 years old.

Lisa Ferdinando / U.S. Secretary of Defense | Flickr

The Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old was just officially approved for use in Canada.

On November 19, Health Canada announced that it has authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine — aka Comirnaty — in children 5 to 11 years of age, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the age group in the country.

Keep Reading Show less