Brockville Police Arrested A Man Who Pulled Out A 'Homemade Sword' At A Local Restaurant

He was apparently upset about vaccine passports.

Toronto Staff Writer
Brockville Police station in the wintertime.

Brockville Police | Facebook

Brockville Police have charged an Ontario man for carrying a homemade sword during a vaccine passport dispute at a restaurant in town.

According to police, a 39-year-old man now faces weapons charges following the incident that took place at an unnamed local restaurant on February 27.

Police report that the man and a friend of his went to the local spot and started to create issues over vaccine passports.

It was during the argument that one of the men was spotted with a "sword over his shoulder" and Brockville Police were called to the scene.

When officers arrived, the two men were still inside the restaurant and staff pointed out who was carrying the sword to the authorities.

"He was subsequently placed under arrest for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and held for a bail hearing," Brockville Police report.

Officers took the "homemade sword" away, and no injuries were reported following the incident.

As of March 1, Ontarians will no longer be required to show their proof of vaccination to go to any indoor public setting. That being said, businesses and other venues can still choose to ask guests for their vaccine certificates.

On top of vaccine certificates becoming a thing of the past, Ontario also lifted the remaining capacity limits at remaining indoor venues.

Even though several public health measures have been eased, Ontarians are still required to follow masking protocols whenever they visit a public indoor venue.

"We are now in a position to lift more public health measures, but it is important to stay vigilant, as we don’t want to cause any further disruption to people’s everyday lives," Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said in a February 14 statement.

