Ontario Restaurant Forced To Call Police After Man Refused To Show His Vaccine Certificate

The man was refusing to leave the business.

@guelphpoliceservice | Instagram

An Ontario restaurant was forced to call the police after a man refused to show staff proof of vaccination.

According to Guelph police, officers responded to the call at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports that a male was refusing to show his vaccine certificate at a restaurant on Stone Road West.

The man was also reportedly refusing to leave the establishment. However, by the time police arrived, he had left the scene and no charges were reported.

As of September 22, 2021, all Ontarians are now required to show proof of vaccination along with government-issued identification to gain access to non-essential venues including restaurants, gyms and theatres.

Oshawa PPC candidate Darryl Mackie found himself involved in a similar situation on Wednesday morning after he refused to show his proof of vaccination or wear a mask at his local Tim Hortons. The candidate was charged with trespassing.

