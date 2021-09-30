Ontario Restaurant's Liquor Licence Suspended For Refusing To Follow COVID-19 Rules
The restaurant reportedly refused to comply with vaccine certificates.
Kingston restaurant J.A.K.K. Tuesdays won't be serving up any alcoholic drinks for the time being.
The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced in a press release on September 30 that it has issued an "Order of Interim Suspension of the liquor licence of J.A.K.K. Tuesdays" for "public interest and safety." The suspension is "effective immediately."
The restaurant has also been issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) from the Registrar "to revoke the establishment's liquor licence for infractions of the Liquor Licence Act (L.L.A.), including the requirement that the licence holder act and carry on business in accordance with the law, with honesty and integrity, and in the public interest."
J.A.K.K. Tuesdays has been vocal on social media about Ontario's vaccine certificates. On Facebook, the restaurant recently posted a photo of a sign that reads "say no to vax passports" and "all welcome at J.A.K.K.S."
Vaccine certificates came into effect on September 22, requiring restaurants to enforce proof of vaccination and photo ID for customers dining inside.
According to the Registrar, on September 10, AGCO compliance officials (COs) visited J.A.K.K. Tuesdays and, during the inspection, they informed the restaurant about the requirements of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).
The AGCO says, "the licensee responded that he did not intend to comply with the ROA," and that "There was signage posted at the establishment indicating that it would not comply with the ROA requirements."
Multiple complaints of the restaurant failing to comply with ROA regulations were made to Kingston Public Health, according to the AGCO.
Bylaw officers went to the location and witnessed the restaurant not complying with the ROA around September 23. The restaurant was charged with violations of the ROA by City of Kingston bylaw officials on September 24.
After the restaurant received provincial notices, an AGCO CO visited the restaurant only to find they still weren't complying with the ROA.
"As a result, the Registrar considers it to be necessary in the public interest to immediately suspend the liquor licence."
J.A.K.K. Tuesdays did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.