An Ontario Wild Wing's Liquor Licence Was Just Suspended For Breaking COVID-19 Regulations

Staff reportedly weren't required to wear masks and proof of vaccination wasn't being checked.

Wild Wing in Belleville, Ontario, is in for a wild ride after having their liquor licence suspended for not following COVID-19 regulations.

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced on November 12 that their licence was put on an "interim suspension" on November 10 "for reasons of public interest and safety."

"The Deputy Registrar also issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the liquor licence of Wild Wing Belleville for infractions of the Liquor Licence Act (LLA), including the requirement that the licence holder act and carry-on business in accordance with the law," according to the report.

This Wild Wing location was caught breaking COVID-19 regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act multiple times.

On September 29, the license holder told AGCO compliance officials that "she currently does not request vaccine confirmation from patrons, nor does she require them to wear face masks while inside." The officials informed her of the ROA requirements and attempted to educate her on the topic.

The officials returned to the restaurant twice in October and saw that the restaurant was still not complying with the ROA requirements.

On November 9, an official returned again and "observed that multiple unmasked patrons were entering and exiting the establishment and that vaccine confirmation and identification were not checked."

"The manager advised that his staff does not request vaccination confirmation or identification from patrons," the report reads. "He further advised that he and the staff were aware of the requirements under the ROA given various inspectors' visits in recent months, but he does not require staff to wear masks."

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has also visited the restaurant multiple times and brought charges against the licensee.

Along with an interim suspension the deputy registrar "has reasonable grounds to believe that the licence holder will not carry-on business in accordance with the law and has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke their license."

