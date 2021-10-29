Oakville Patio Got Completely Blown Away By A Strong Gust Of Wind & The Video Is Unreal
Mother Nature wanted to tussle!
This Ontario patio had a rather unpleasant visit from Mother Nature this week! On October 25 The Hungry Dragon, a pizza restaurant in Oakville, had their outdoor patio blown apart by a strong gust of wind.
The local restaurant posted a video of the incident onto their Facebook showing their outdoor enclosed tent floating in the wind as it blew away into the parking lot.
The video shows the tent slowly lifting up by a corner and almost all at once ripping free from its holds and taking two heaters along with it. Chairs and tables were also scattered across the patio.
In another Facebook post, The Hungry Dragon shared pictures of the damage writing "Why on earth did Mother Nature think we needed our tent in the parking lot? And the patio heater out front? Or a 20 lb bag of sand thrown 60 feet onto someone's car? They just wanted coffee! Mondays."
The restaurant's patio is now closed but they are now offering indoor dining along with online and takeout orders, according to a Facebook post on October 27.
The weather in Ontario has been intense throughout the month of October with rain (and even snow) blasting through some parts of the province.
If you're still holding onto hope for patio season, you may want to head out prepared this weekend as strong wind gusts of up to 50 km/hr and heavy rain are heading over.