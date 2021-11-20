Trending Tags

justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Posted A Video About His Trip To Washington & It's Basically A Travel Vlog

He looked like a YouTuber!

After attending a summit in the U.S., Justin Trudeau shared a video about his trip and he looked like a YouTuber catching his viewers up on what he'd been doing.

The video started with shots of Washington, D.C., and then Trudeau came on while sitting on the prime minister's plane to explain what happened at the North American Leaders' Summit.

Shots of all the meetings he had — and even a slow-mo walk with U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — are accompanied by Trudeau's voiceover about what they worked on during the summit.

He said that the three leaders talked about how to build back better, end the COVID-19 pandemic, create jobs and fight climate change.

There are also shots of Trudeau meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other officials.

While in Washington, the prime minister took part in a question and answer session where someone said his "sock game is absolutely fire."

Trudeau also said he hoped the Mexican president would forgive him after the Canadian men's national soccer team beat Mexico in a World Cup qualifying game!

