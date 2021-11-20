Justin Trudeau Posted A Video About His Trip To Washington & It's Basically A Travel Vlog
He looked like a YouTuber!
After attending a summit in the U.S., Justin Trudeau shared a video about his trip and he looked like a YouTuber catching his viewers up on what he'd been doing.
The video started with shots of Washington, D.C., and then Trudeau came on while sitting on the prime minister's plane to explain what happened at the North American Leaders' Summit.
We\u2019re back from Washington. If you\u2019re curious about what we worked on while there, check out this quick video recap - and then, for more information on how we\u2019ll keep moving forward with our American and Mexican partners, click here: https://bit.ly/3qZAyPh\u00a0pic.twitter.com/4PjMwFcIGs— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1637425303
Shots of all the meetings he had — and even a slow-mo walk with U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — are accompanied by Trudeau's voiceover about what they worked on during the summit.
He said that the three leaders talked about how to build back better, end the COVID-19 pandemic, create jobs and fight climate change.
There are also shots of Trudeau meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other officials.
While in Washington, the prime minister took part in a question and answer session where someone said his "sock game is absolutely fire."
Trudeau also said he hoped the Mexican president would forgive him after the Canadian men's national soccer team beat Mexico in a World Cup qualifying game!