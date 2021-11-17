Justin Trudeau Kicked Off His Three Amigos Summit With The Weirdest Wave Of All Time (PHOTO)
Missed high-five? Wave? Who knows.
It's becoming a bit of a habit for Justin Trudeau and his fellow politicians to find the weirdest way to pose at leaders' meetings, and it looks like he's at it again.
The prime minister is heading off to the North American Leaders' Summit — also known as the "Three Amigos" summit because it's the trio of Trudeau, Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — but stopped while boarding his plane to wave goodbye (or at least try to).
Trudeau's wave is at a very strange angle — add that to the slightly awkward stance and the half-smile, half-grimace and it's just not quite the photo op it ought to be.
It might not even be a wave at all. It almost looks like the PM has gone for a high-five but has been left hanging.
You'd have thought Trudeau would be better at getting a good pic, but he keeps proving that photo opportunities aren't quite his forte. Photos of the prime minister and other world leaders at the 2021 G20 Summit show them attempting a rather clumsy coin toss and staring intensely at each other, and Trudeau even ended up in a photo that was very "Where's Waldo."