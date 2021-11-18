Justin Trudeau Said He Hopes Mexico's President Forgives Him For Canada's Soccer Win
The PM knows how to gloat!
Canada's men's soccer team certainly weren't apologizing for their celebrations on Tuesday night when they beat Mexico in a World Cup qualifying match, but Justin Trudeau is!
The PM held a press conference Wednesday, November 17, and he was asked if the victory would drive a wedge between him and the Mexican President while the two are meeting for the Three Amigos summit.
"It's rare that Canada's weather works in our favour," he said, laughing.
"But the snow on the pitch last night in Edmonton, it led to a 2-1 victory by the Canadian national soccer team over the Mexicans for the first time in history, which is a very nice thing that I hope President López Obrador will forgive me for!"
While Trudeau needs to brush up on his history — Canada has beaten Mexico in men's soccer before, albeit not since 2000 — he's clearly trying to get into the soccer spirit after also hanging out with Alphonso Davies and the national team.