Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Said He Hopes Mexico's President Forgives Him For Canada's Soccer Win

The PM knows how to gloat!

Justin Trudeau Said He Hopes Mexico's President Forgives Him For Canada's Soccer Win
Andrew Dobrzanski | Dreamstime

Canada's men's soccer team certainly weren't apologizing for their celebrations on Tuesday night when they beat Mexico in a World Cup qualifying match, but Justin Trudeau is!

The PM held a press conference Wednesday, November 17, and he was asked if the victory would drive a wedge between him and the Mexican President while the two are meeting for the Three Amigos summit.

"It's rare that Canada's weather works in our favour," he said, laughing.

"But the snow on the pitch last night in Edmonton, it led to a 2-1 victory by the Canadian national soccer team over the Mexicans for the first time in history, which is a very nice thing that I hope President López Obrador will forgive me for!"

While Trudeau needs to brush up on his history — Canada has beaten Mexico in men's soccer before, albeit not since 2000 — he's clearly trying to get into the soccer spirit after also hanging out with Alphonso Davies and the national team.

From Your Site Articles

Justin Trudeau's 'Fire' Socks Were Complimented During His Trip To The US (PHOTO)

The PM was repping his Canadian alma mater while in Washington!

@connect2canada | Instagram

While on a trip to Washington, D.C., for the North American Leaders' Summit, Justin Trudeau got a compliment about his "fire" socks!

Trudeau received the praise during a question and answer session at the Wilson Center when someone asking a question told him that his "sock game is absolutely fire." The person continued and said, "I've seen it multiple times, it looks amazing."

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Trudeau Kicked Off His Three Amigos Summit With The Weirdest Wave Of All Time (PHOTO)

Missed high-five? Wave? Who knows.

JustinTrudeau | Twitter

It's becoming a bit of a habit for Justin Trudeau and his fellow politicians to find the weirdest way to pose at leaders' meetings, and it looks like he's at it again.

The prime minister is heading off to the North American Leaders' Summit — also known as the "Three Amigos" summit because it's the trio of Trudeau, Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — but stopped while boarding his plane to wave goodbye (or at least try to).

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Men's Soccer Team Won A World Cup Qualifier & The Celebrations Were So Canadian (VIDEO)

One player jumped in a snowbank! 🥶

@canadasoccer | Instagram

During a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, the Canadian men's soccer team beat Mexico 2-1 in the freezing cold and the celebrations were so Canadian!

Canada and Mexico faced off in Edmonton on November 16 and dealt with below-zero temperatures along with lots of snow but the conditions didn't stop the Canadian players from having fun.

Keep Reading Show less

Most Canadians Agree These Workers Should Be Fired If They Won't Get Vaxxed, Survey Says

No unvaccinated flight attendants, say some Canadians! 🙅

Aleksander Tupanceski | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Canadians are standing firm on their support for vaccine mandates, according to a new Angus Reid poll.

The survey, conducted in early November, included asking 1,611 Canadians if they thought a select group of workers should be fired for refusing to get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Keep Reading Show less