The Man Accused Of Attacking Paul Pelosi Is From Canada & Here's What We Know So Far
He reportedly broke into Nancy Pelosi's home with a hammer, zip ties and duct tape.
The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of the U.S. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, was born and raised in Canada.
According to an exclusive CNN report, on October 28, 42-year-old David DePape broke into Pelosi's San Francisco home armed with a hammer, zip ties and duct tape, among other things.
He reportedly went into their bedroom where Paul Pelosi was asleep and asked him, "Where is Nancy?"
Paul Pelosi was able to call 911 and when the police arrived, he and Depape were in a struggle involving the hammer, according to sources.
DePape is currently being detained by the San Francisco police and is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and more.
Who is David DePape?
Per a CBC News article, DePape was raised in Powell River, B.C. before leaving to San Francisco, California about 20 years ago.
His stepfather has said that he hasn't been in contact with DePape since 2003.
Motives for the attack haven't been made public, but investigators have found what appears to be internet posts from a user named "daviddepape" expressing support for Donald Trump and QAnon conspiracy theories.
There are also posts engaging in antisemitism, criticism of women, transgender people and more.
It should be said, however, that there has been no confirmation by police that these were made by DePape.
In a public statement, Nancy Pelosi said that she and her family "are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack."
"We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he [Paul] is receiving."
Paul Pelosi was taken to hospital after the attack and received surgery to repair a skull fracture and an injury to his arm. He's expected to fully recover.
DePape is expected to be formally charged on Monday, October 31.
