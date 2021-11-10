An American NHL Team Is Promising Cheaper COVID-19 Tests To Get Canadians To Cross The Border
Travellers are required to have a negative COVID-19 test when returning to Canada even if it was just a day trip.
In an attempt to lure Canadians to come across the border for NHL games, cheaper COVID-19 tests are being offered by the Detroit Red Wings.
According to CTV News, on-site PCR testing will be available at the concourse inside the team's home arena before games start for a reduced cost of US$85 which works out to CA$105.
"The goal is to make this more convenient for our Canadian fans," said Spencer Ambrosius, vice president of ticket sales for the Red Wings.
He explained that people who get the test at the arena will be emailed their results before the game is over so they can have it for their trip home.
There are testing requirements not only to enter the U.S. but also to come back to Canada. When returning home, travellers have to show proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.
For trips lasting 72 hours or less, travellers can take the pre-entry test in Canada before they leave and some are being sold for as much as $200 here.
However, free tests are being offered in the U.S. at places like Walgreens and RiteAid which Canadians have been using to come back to Canada.
Ambrosius said about 1,000 Canadian fans attended each Red Wings home game in Detroit before the pandemic but thousands more would show up depending on who the team was playing!