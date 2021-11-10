Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
us-canada border

An American NHL Team Is Promising Cheaper COVID-19 Tests To Get Canadians To Cross The Border

Travellers are required to have a negative COVID-19 test when returning to Canada even if it was just a day trip.

An American NHL Team Is Promising Cheaper COVID-19 Tests To Get Canadians To Cross The Border
@detroitredwings | Instagram, Ken Lund | Flickr

In an attempt to lure Canadians to come across the border for NHL games, cheaper COVID-19 tests are being offered by the Detroit Red Wings.

According to CTV News, on-site PCR testing will be available at the concourse inside the team's home arena before games start for a reduced cost of US$85 which works out to CA$105.

"The goal is to make this more convenient for our Canadian fans," said Spencer Ambrosius, vice president of ticket sales for the Red Wings.

He explained that people who get the test at the arena will be emailed their results before the game is over so they can have it for their trip home.

There are testing requirements not only to enter the U.S. but also to come back to Canada. When returning home, travellers have to show proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

For trips lasting 72 hours or less, travellers can take the pre-entry test in Canada before they leave and some are being sold for as much as $200 here.

However, free tests are being offered in the U.S. at places like Walgreens and RiteAid which Canadians have been using to come back to Canada.

Ambrosius said about 1,000 Canadian fans attended each Red Wings home game in Detroit before the pandemic but thousands more would show up depending on who the team was playing!

From Your Site Articles

Travellers Can Get Free COVID-19 Tests In The US & Some Canadians Are Using Them To Get Home

They're saving hundreds of dollars, but there is a catch.👇💰

Teri Virbickis | Dreamstime, Hannah Babiak | Dreamstime

Some travellers are finding ways to avoid spending hundreds of dollars on Canada's COVID-19 testing requirements, thanks to free services in the United States.

As of November 8, fully vaccinated Canadians are not required to take a COVID-19 test to cross the land border into the U.S. However, the same does not apply when returning home.

Keep Reading Show less

Wait Times At The Canada-US Land Border Vary So Much RN & Some Lines Are 3 Hours Long

If you intend to travel, choose your border crossing location very carefully! 🇨🇦🇺🇸

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

The wait times at the Canada-U.S. land border varied from zero minutes to 3 hours on Monday morning, when the American borders opened fully for the first time in 20 months.

As of 10:00 a.m. EST on November 8, several ports of entry into the United States — including the Blaine Pacific Highway Border Crossing, the Calais–Milltown Border Crossing, International Falls and all of the operating bridges between Niagara Falls and Buffalo — had an expected wait time of just five minutes or less.

Keep Reading Show less

The US Border Is Finally Fully Open But The CBSA Has A Reminder For Canadian Travellers

Travel restrictions on this side of the border aren't going anywhere just yet.👇

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, @canborder | Instagram

On Monday, November 8, the U.S. border reopened completely for the first time in 20 months, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country via land and air for non-essential purposes.

There are some travel restrictions still in place on the American side of the border, including a COVID-19 vaccine requirement and proof of a negative COVID-19 test for those travelling by plane, which must be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Testing Requirements At Canada's Border Are Being 'Actively Looked At'

Dr. Tam says travel requirements for fully vaccinated travellers need to be reconsidered.👇

Amyinlondon | Dreamstime, @canborder | Instagram

Canada's top doctor has confirmed that officials are "actively" discussing potential changes to COVID-19 testing requirements at the Canadian border.

Speaking on Friday, November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam said that restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers need to be re-examined, particularly for short trips across the border.

Keep Reading Show less