canada travel restrictions

The Feds Are Urging Canadians To Avoid Travelling Abroad Right Now & Here’s Why

Officials say nobody should travel "unless it's absolutely necessary."👇

@yvrairport | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

The federal government has a message for all Canadians who are considering travelling outside of the country this fall — don't.

During an interview on The West Block on Sunday, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu warned prospective travellers that non-essential travel advisories remain in place across the country, despite some travel restrictions lifting for tourists visiting Canada.

Acknowledging that the recommendations are "annoying," Hajdu reiterated that Canadians shouldn't take a trip overseas right now "unless it's absolutely necessary."

She said there were a couple of reasons why Canada's travel advisory had not been lifted yet, including the fact that "COVID is still very, very out of control" in some parts of the world, including in some U.S. states.

The health minister also noted that travel restrictions are subject to change "very quickly" and sometimes without warning, both in Canada and abroad.

"We've seen a number of stories over the last 18 months or so of Canadians finding out, when they've arrived in another country, that the rules have changed and that they now have hurdles to get back to Canada or challenges to get into the country in which they've just arrived," she said.

A non-essential travel advisory has remained in place in Canada since March 2020. Officials continue to share the same advice, even with fully vaccinated travellers, as there are still practical risks associated with taking an international vacation, including the possibility of being stuck in another country if Canada's travel rules change.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

