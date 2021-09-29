Ontario Asks Those 18 To 24 To Get Pfizer After 'Increase' In Heart Condition With Moderna
Health Canada is reminding residents that vaccines are still safe and effective.
The Ontario government is now recommending residents between the ages of 18 to 24 get the Pfizer vaccine over Moderna due to an "increase" in related heart conditions of myocarditis and pericarditis.
According to the province, the recommendation is being made by health officials following a recent uptick in cases of these conditions, especially in men.
"This is due to an observed increase in Ontario of the very rare heart condition called pericarditis/myocarditis following the vaccination with Moderna compared to Pfizer in the 18 to 24 year old age group, particularly among males," an excerpt from the advisory reads.
Currently, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following the second dose of Moderna in males between the ages of 18 to 24 is 1 in 5,000.
The Ontario government states that residents usually develop symptoms within one week after vaccination and those who have not experienced symptoms after that time frame should feel "confident" that they won't likely develop symptoms later on.
The Government of Canada states that symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis include shortness of breath, chest pain and the feeling of a rapid heart rhythm.
However, Health Canada continues to remind residents that all authorized COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective.
There are currently over 2.7 million Pfizer vaccines available and information on how to book your appointment can be found on the government website.
The Ontario government specifies that those between 18 and 24 who received their first dose of Moderna can take Pfizer as their second.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.