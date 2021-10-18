Trending Tags

Ontario Vaccine Certificates With A QR Code Are Available Today For Everyone To Download

You can get your QR code today!

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Yanmingzhang | Dreamstime

Ontario's enhanced vaccine certificates with scannable QR codes are available for any vaccinated individual to download starting on Monday.

The new vaccine certificates were released for download on October 15. However, only a select group of individuals were able to access them based on their birthdate over three days.

The Ontario government spread out the download in order to "ensure a smooth user experience," according to the Ontario Government website.

However, as of 6 a.m. this morning, regardless of your birthday, you can download your vaccine certificate, which pairs with the Verify Ontario app.

To download your certificate, all you need is your green photo health card and to head over to the provincial booking portal.

