Ontario Nurses Call On Doug Ford To Move The Province Back To Step 1 Measures

The open letter says Ontario's health care system is heading towards a "total collapse."

FordNation | Facebook

Some Ontario nurses are calling on Premier Doug Ford to implement stricter public health measures to alleviate some of the stress on the province's health care system.

In a letter to the premier on January 5, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario talked about "the cracks in our health system" as a result of the fifth wave the province is currently enduring. The letter goes on to say the "cracks" include implementing a Code Orange at some hospitals, the cancellation of surgeries, and the shortage of registered nurses.

"Throughout the entire course of this pandemic, you have continually shown disrespect for nurses and the nursing profession, turning a pre-pandemic nursing shortage into a full-blown nursing crisis," the letter reads.

"Two actions are required immediately to avert the full collapse of Ontario's health system: Move Ontario back to Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen, [and] Repeal Bill 124, top up compensation and improve working conditions for nurses so we retain those working and the thousands who have left hopefully return."

During Step One of Ontario's reopening plan, only outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people were allowed, and capacity limits at essential and non-essential retail stores were cut down to 25% and 15%, respectively.

"Ontarians desperately needs the help of the nursing profession to succeed in fighting Omicron. As the premier of this province, it is on you to understand this, change the conduct of your government and bring hope back to our nursing profession," the letter reads.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Green Leader Mike Schreiner, as well as the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, also called on the Ford government to take action and repeal the bill as well as recruit more health care staff.

The Ontario government has introduced some training programs for registered nurses and PSWs looking to advance their careers in long-term care as well as a training program to bring more health care workers to Northern Ontario.

As of January 6, there are 2,279 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 319 people are in the ICU.

On January 3, the William Osler Health System declared a "Code Orange" at its hospitals — Brampton Civic Hospital and Etobicoke General Hospital — due to a rise of COVID-19 patients as well "staffing challenges" that have affected their capacities.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

