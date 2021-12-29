Justin Trudeau Says This Year Is Ending But The Pandemic Isn't & He Blames Omicron
He wants people to get vaccinated and get boosters.
As COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in Canada, Justin Trudeau said that while we're saying goodbye to 2021 soon, the pandemic isn't over yet, and Omicron is to blame.
In a tweet posted on December 28, the prime minister said, "The year may be coming to an end — but, with Omicron spreading quickly around the world, it's clear that this pandemic isn't."
"But we can finish the fight against COVID-19 if we keep working together," Trudeau continued.
Trudeau noted that Canadians can do their part by getting vaccinated and getting a booster dose when it's their turn to do so.
During his message to Canadians for Christmas that was shared on December 24, Trudeau said people across the country should be comforted by the fact that there isn't a limit to what can be achieved when everyone works together.
He also asked Canadians to follow public health measures, wear masks, keep their distance and encourage friends and family to get vaccinated.
"Brighter days are ahead, and we'll reach them together," Trudeau said.
World Health Organization official Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier in December that "we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril."
He also mentioned that even if Omicron doesn't cause illness that's as severe as other variants, the "sheer number of cases" could overwhelm health systems that are unprepared.
Both Ontario and Quebec have broken COVID-19 records on consecutive days recently, and more than 10,000 daily cases have been logged in each of those provinces.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
