EN - News
Vaccine Certificates Could Be Phased Out & Only Used For Mass Gatherings, Says Ontario Doc

"We may not require them in some venues but still require them in mass gatherings."

Government of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario's top doctor revealed that vaccine certificates could be phased out over time and eventually used for only mass gatherings during a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, stated that the province's proof of vaccination requirements will be gradually lifted based on case rates.

"What we see is a phased removal of domains requiring verification of your immunization as we have very low rates across Ontario," he said. "So, we may not require them in some venues but still require them in mass gatherings where we have a large number of people gathering."

"We don't see the whole certification process ending suddenly but having a phased exit from it over time."

Moore also stated that he doesn't see vaccine certificates disappearing before the holidays.

"The risk times are always holidays and the two to three weeks afterwards, so I can't see us eliminating them until we get through some of the difficult holiday times," he added.

