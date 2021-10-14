Vaccine Certificates Could Be Phased Out & Only Used For Mass Gatherings, Says Ontario Doc

Premier Doug Ford and members of his government will officially unveil the app on Friday at a news conference.
I downloaded the app and here's what it looks like.
Step 1:
When you open the Verify Ontario app, you're directed to a list of things the app does.
It will work whether you're online or offline and can help businesses and organizations check the validity of your vaccine certificate. The app will also verify your identity using your name and date of birth to ensure the vax certificate belongs to you.
All you have to do at this stage is tap "I understand."
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity
Step 2:
The next page will tell you what the app doesn't do: It will not save your personal information or give it to the government or the businesses you visit. It won't link you to the establishments you visit and will only use data that is required to verify a vaccine certificate.Once again, tap on "I understand" to get to the next page.
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity
Step 3:
Next, you'll have to agree to the Terms of Use. As a business or organization, you must agree to not misuse the app to collect personal health information by taking screenshots or recordings or use it to submit false info, among several other usage agreement conditions.
Check off the "I have read and accept the Terms of Use" box and click "Continue."
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity
Step 4:
Allow the app access to your phone camera, as it'll need it to scan QR codes.
Click "Next."
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity
Step 5:
The final step to begin using the app will require you to acknowledge that you fully understand that the app will need an internet connection weekly to keep things up-to-date. If there's a software update available for the app, or if requirements for vaccination or entry change, you'll be notified.
Click on "I understand" to finish setting up.
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity
Step 6:
The app will tell you it's been set up to start scanning.
Click "Next" and you'll be able to begin scanning QR codes through your camera.
Click on "Scan a vaccine certificate" when you're ready to get going.
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity
Step 7:
Once a QR code is scanned, you'll see one of two results.
A green screen with a checkmark means the certificate is valid and the person it belongs to can safely enter the building.
A yellow screen with a warning sign could mean one of many problems has occurred. The certificate may or may not be false, but it is entirely possible that it's been issued by an unofficial third-party service or a territory that uses a different type of QR code.
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity
People in charge of scanning QR codes are advised to make sure their camera lens is clean for efficient scanning.
Visitors may be asked to increase their screen brightness, zoom into a QR code, hold their QR code at a certain angle, or adjust the distance between the code and the camera.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.