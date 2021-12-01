Trending Tags

Columbia Sportswear Is Having A Sale RN & You Can Get Up To 50% Off A Bunch Of Stuff

Jackets, backpacks and more! 😍

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, some brands have decided to roll out sales now that the storm of discounts has finally calmed — including Columbia Sportswear.

Starting today, you can get up to 50% off select items, including a Women's Sister Brook Down Jacket for $139.99 (originally $279.99), this Men's Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket for $174.99 (originally $249.99) and a Street Elite Convertible 36-Litre Duffle Pack for $57.50 (originally $119.99).



If you're still working through your holiday shopping list, you can also find discounted cozy sweaters that would be a great gift option.

For gift ideas under $100, check out this Men's Hatchet Hill Half-Zip Sweater Fleece Pullover for $39.99 (originally $79.99) and this Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Hoodie for just $32.50 (originally $64.99).

Columbia Sportswear

Details: Starting today, you can score up to 50% off on select items at Columbia. The sale includes jackets, sweaters, shoes, kids' clothing, winter gear and more. Some deals will last until December 24 or until they go out of stock.

