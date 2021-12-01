Columbia Sportswear Is Having A Sale RN & You Can Get Up To 50% Off A Bunch Of Stuff

To make it easier for you, we went ahead and found some really great gift ideas, all under $100 that everyone would love. Honestly, the hardest part will be deciding whether to give them away or keep them for yourself!
OUI Sherpa Backrest
Indigo
Price: $99.50
Details: You can save your loved ones from neck and back pain by gifting them this comfy backrest that they can use in bed or on the couch. It has a handy little pocket so they can stash their phone or remote control when they're watching TV.
Aroma Light Starry Night Electric Diffuser
Saje
Price: $38
Details: This essential oil diffuser will create a total vibe in their room both in terms of aroma and ambiance. They can select from three different brightness settings that'll project spots of lights around their room.
Youth To The People The Minimalist 3-Step Skincare Kit
Sephora Canada
Price: $59
Details: This Youth To The People skincare set is great for both newbies and enthusiasts alike. It comes with a full-size version of the cult-favourite Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, and minis of the 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum and the Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream.
Riona Soho Double Gusset Crossbody
Bentley
Price: $59.99
Details: This beautiful and simple bag is 100% vegan and eco-friendly. It's made with a soft and pebbled leather-like material and recycled water bottle lining on the inside. It has RFID protection and hardware that won't tarnish, so they'll be able to use it for a long, long time.
Ring Fit Adventure
Price: $69.99 (
$99.99)
Details: If your loved one already has a Nintendo Switch, then this is the game they need to start playing. It'll get them moving while they explore a huge fantasy world with hundreds of fun physical games.
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri
Price: $85
Details: Your bestie will love these classic croissant earrings because they're totally timeless and can complete any outfit. They're made of gold vermeil which has a higher gold content than plated jewelry but is more affordable than solid gold.
adidas Originals Off-White R.Y.V. Loose Fit Hoodie
SSENSE
Price: $54 (
$100)
Details: This cozy hoodie is perfect for lounging around the house in but is stylish enough to run errands in, too. If you have a little wiggle room in your budget, you can also gift them the matching sweatpants for $57.
Cottonblue Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket
Amazon Canada
Price: $81.99+
Details: This 15-pound weighted sherpa blanket feels like a big warm hug. The other side is made with soft fleece, so they can choose between the two fabrics depending on their mood.
Levi's Faux Shearling Trucker Television Denim Jacket
The Bay
Price: $79.99 (
$149.95)
Details: This classic Levi's jacket is on sale for a super low price right now. It's lined with faux shearling for a little extra warmth during the colder months. It has nice deep pockets to store things like a phone, wallet and keys without spilling over.
Quest Boxer Brief 2-Pack
SAXX
Price: $62.95
Details: These ultra-comfy boxer briefs will make your loved one exerience total ball bliss. It's a great example of a gift they might not splurge on for themselves but will be relieved to receive as a gift from someone else.
Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas
Nordstrom
Price: $84
Details: This comfy PJ set is the perfect upgrade for their mismatched t-shirt and jogger sleeping situation. It's made of modal and spandex which means it has a ton of stretch and can keep them cool while under the covers.
Herschel Novel Duffle
Herschel Supply
Price: $99.99
Details: This handy duffle is the ultimate all-purpose bag. It has a convenient shoe compartment on the side and can be carried by the handles or with the attachable shoulder strap.
Auria LED Light Therapy Mask
Indigo
Price: $79.50
Details: If the beauty junkie in your life already has every cream and spray on the market, they'll be pleasantly surprised by this light therapy mask to enhance their skincare routine. It's totally rechargeable and comes with three different LED light therapies for them to choose from.
Dyson-Designed Paddle Brush
Price: $54.99
Details: If your friend or family member recently purchased a Dyson hair tool, they'll love this brush to go along with it. It's cushioned and heat resistant making it the perfect styling companion.
Tangram Factory Rookie Smart Skipping Rope
Indigo
Price: $55
Details: The fitness lover in your life will appreciate this cool skipping rope that syncs to their phone app to monitor their workout. It can track jump counts, calories, duration and goal achievement and lasts up to six months on a coin battery.
Contempoire Belted Faux-Leather Overshirt
Simons
Price: $99.95 (
$125)
Details: This stylish faux-leather shacket will never go out of style! It's lined with faux-suede so it's super comfy to wear. The belt is also detachable.
8-Piece Ricardo Knife Set with Rotating Block
Linen Chest
Price: $99.99
Details: This knife set comes with five knives, a knife sharpener, a rotating block and a tablet holder. The tablet holder can also fit a cookbook and will make an excellent gift for anyone who loves to experiment with new recipes.
Squatty Potty Bamboo Flip Toilet Stool
Amazon Canada
Price: $53.99
Details: Apparently there is an optimal angle to do your business in and this stool can help anyone achieve it. It's made of 100% natural bamboo that'll fit in with their bathroom decor and is both water and mold-resistant.
Monitor Stand Riser
Amazon Canada
Price: $59.99
Details: This monitor raiser is a great gift for the person whose desk is in total chaos and in need of a makeover. Not only will it create extra space for all their stuff, but it also has four USB ports for them to charge their numerous devices.
LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit
Amazon Canada
Price: $89.99
Details: We all have a huge Friends fan in our lives and this LEGO set is a fun way for them to feel like they're a part of the Central Perk gang. It makes a cute display once it's completely built.
Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot And Back Massager With Heat
Amazon Canada
Price: $99.99
Details: For anyone who's always on their feet, this shiatsu massager will instantly become part of their daily routine. The top is removable and can be used as a back or neck massager, too.