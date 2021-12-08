Trending Tags

I Got Samsung's Fancy New Flip Phone & It's So Much More Than A Nostalgic Throwback

I didn't realize how much I missed that flip.

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you were born circa 2000, then you probably remember the sweet satisfaction of ending a call with the snap of your flip phone. And if not? Well, then you're in luck because you can experience it first-hand with a super sleek Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. It's currently available on Samsung for $999.99 (originally $1,259.99).

While the fact that you can literally fold the screen in half is a huge selling point for me, it's certainly not the phone's only likeable feature.

The cover screen for one, is pretty awesome. You can totally customize its widgets, so you can control your tunes, camera, check your messages and more without actually opening your phone. It also completely transforms selfies — you'll be able to see yourself on the cover screen and snap a high-res photo just by clicking the side button.

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Speaking of snapping pics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is equipped with three cameras. There are two on the back which are 12MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide and there's one on the front which is 10MP.

For a comparison, I took two photos at the same time of the same subject (my pup, Mango!) in the same lighting. The image on the left was taken with my iPhone 12 and the image on the right with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Neither photo was edited, other than being cropped. Dare I say that the photo taken with the Samsung is *gasp* better in quality?

Left image taken with iPhone 12, right image with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

I also love that you can sit the phone down without it toppling over. You can also adjust its angle easily while it's folded in your hand. Pretty neat, huh?

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Now, aside from its fun camera features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also equipped with Hyperfast 5G, a fingerprint scanner, Samsung's strongest aluminum frame and is also water resistant. It's super durable, which will come as a relief if you're as clumsy as I am, but you may still want to grab a case for it (just to be safe).

You can also split the screen and use the top half for one app and the bottom for another — which is an awesome feature if you like to multitask. Admittedly, you can ever-so-slightly see the seam on the screen where it folds, but it's not a deal breaker by any means.

It's available in seven colours, but you can also get it customized and mix and match the bottom and top panels — which would make for a super special gift option if you're planning something special for someone this holiday season.


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung

Price: $999.99 ($1,259.99)

Details: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 folds in half to fit compactly in your pocket or tiniest handbag. If you're a millennial, its fun flip function will bring you back to a simpler time. It is equipped with three cameras, Hyperfast 5G, long-lasting battery power and up to 256GB of memory. It also has a 5nm processor, which is the fastest chip yet on a Galaxy Z phone. The cover screen is super customizable and will allow you to utilize a ton of functions without having to flip open your phone.

$999.99 On SAMSUNG

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

