Amazon Canada Has A 12-Hour Flash Sale On Games & These Enormous Discounts Are Not Playing Around

Including kids toys and board games that are anythihng but boring!

Amazon Canada Has A 12-Hour Flash Sale On Games & These Enormous Discounts Are Not Playing Around
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With the holidays around the corner, you're probably on the hunt for gifts for your nieces, nephews or even your own kids. Or, perhaps you're in charge of organizing the holiday gatherings and want to find some fun games the whole family can play. Either way, Amazon Canada has you covered with a flash sale on so many games and toys that you won't want to miss!

You can shop LEGO sets up to 30% off like this Friends one for $71.99 (originally $89.99) that even adults will love.

If you love a friendly — and slightly competitive — game night, you can pick up one of the many themed versions of the classic board game Monopoly. This one with an electric banking board is on sale for $18.47 (originally $34.99).

This really neat AR globe on sale for $49.99 (originally $62.85) will make learning geography fun for any kid. There's a bunch of classic Mattel games like Pictionary and UNO and Hasbro on sale for as little as $12.30.

Amazon Canada will be launching flash sales all weekend, and you can check out our huge list of Amazon Canada deals on everything you can score a great discount on.

Details: Now until November 27 at 3 a.m. EST, you can save big on LEGO and HABRO games the whole family can enjoy over the holidays.

This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is 45% Off Today & This Deal Is Too Good To Be True

You can save a whopping $330.99 when you buy it on Amazon Canada.

KtichenAid

We're in the thick of Black Friday and you're probably a little overwhelmed by all the sales today. Don't worry! We're keeping our eyes and ears out for the best deals on literally everything you could possibly want for the holidays.

Reebok Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off & Free Gifts In Stores

You can get a pair of the Classic Leather sneakers for just $60.

@reebokcanada | Instagram

One of the best Black Friday deals today is Reebok Canada's 50% off sitewide sale. Thousand of items are marked down including women's, men's and children's shoes and apparel. All you have to do is use the code BLACKFRI at checkout.

The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals You Can Get RN If Your Whole Wardrobe Needs A Refresh

Today is a treat yourself kind of day. 🛍️

@nordstromcanada | Instagram, @harryroseninc | Instagram

The early bird gets the worm when it comes to scoring the best fashion deals on Black Friday. More often than not, the size you want is the first to go out of stock, so perhaps it's best to act fast when you spot something you love and truly need.

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

