black friday

Sephora Canada's 50% Off Black Friday Sale Continues So You Better Make Room In Your Beauty Drawer

You can score half-off bestsellers and a ton freebies this weekend!

@tartecosmetics | Instagram, @fentybeauty | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've been on the Sephora Canada website in the last few days, you may have noticed daily flash sales on certain brands as part of the store's Black Friday sale. The only exceptions are FENTY BEAUTY and Fenty Skin which are running a separate 25% off sale all week until November 29.

Today's flash sale is on Tarte, and you can get 25% off all Tarte products including the popular Tartelette™ In Bloom clay eyeshadow palette for just $38.25 (originally $51.) and the even more popular Tarte Shape Tape concealer for just $9.75 (originally $13).

Brands that already had flash sales were Bare Minerals, Clinique, and Beautyblender, and tomorrow's flash sale will feature IT Cosmetics for 25% off. The last day to score these discounts is November 29.

Besides the daily flash sales, there's still a 50% off sale on bestselling brands like First Aid Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills this weekend only. If you're shopping on the Sephora app, you can also score 30% off skincare tools using the code GOTOTOOLS.

Now until November 29, you can choose from one of four sample bags when you spend over $85 using the code OMGSAMPLES. The deal is only available for Beauty Insider members and applies to online purchases only. Beauty Insiders will also have access to a 20% off sale (30% off the Sephora Collection) from December 3 to 12 using code GIFTEASY.

Sephora Canada

Details: There are so many Black Friday deals going on at Sephora Canada that all beauty lovers can enjoy, including up to 50% off bestselling products. You can get free standard shipping on orders over $50 or use the code FREESHIP with any order.

Find It On SEPHORA CANADA

TUSHY Is Having A Black Friday Sale On Bidets & Their Promo Code Is LOL Funny

Clearly that kid who always made poop jokes in middle school is now the marketing director.

@hellotushy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's time to talk about the way to go number two because using toilet paper is out and bidets are in. Not only is using a bidet more gentle on the planet (not to mention your bum), but it's also kinder on your wallet since you don't have to use as much toilet paper.

This Heated Eye Massager From Amazon Canada Can Relieve Your Eye Strain & Headaches

You can get $26 off right now!

@renphogroup | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It can feel like you're constantly staring at a screen these days, switching from your work computer during the day to your TV at night (and your phone in between).

8 Small Businesses In Toronto With Some Pretty Sweet Cyber Week Sales

It's Small Business Saturday after all!

@mossdanforth | Instagram, @irishdesignhouse | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

At this point, most Torontonians are aware that this weekend is jam-packed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But did you know that today is also Small Business Saturday?

7 Coffee Makers You Can Get On Sale RN If Caffeine Is The Only Reason You Get Up Every Morning

Sales on Nespresso, Keurig, De'Longhi and more!

Amazon Canada, @nespresso.ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed coffee to start your day. Dropping $6 on your favourite Starbucks beverage every morning can get expensive though, so why not try making your own with one of these coffee machines that are on sale for Black Friday?

