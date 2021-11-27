Sephora Canada's 50% Off Black Friday Sale Continues So You Better Make Room In Your Beauty Drawer
You can score half-off bestsellers and a ton freebies this weekend!
If you've been on the Sephora Canada website in the last few days, you may have noticed daily flash sales on certain brands as part of the store's Black Friday sale. The only exceptions are FENTY BEAUTY and Fenty Skin which are running a separate 25% off sale all week until November 29.
Today's flash sale is on Tarte, and you can get 25% off all Tarte products including the popular Tartelette™ In Bloom clay eyeshadow palette for just $38.25 (originally $51.) and the even more popular Tarte Shape Tape concealer for just $9.75 (originally $13).
Brands that already had flash sales were Bare Minerals, Clinique, and Beautyblender, and tomorrow's flash sale will feature IT Cosmetics for 25% off. The last day to score these discounts is November 29.
Besides the daily flash sales, there's still a 50% off sale on bestselling brands like First Aid Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills this weekend only. If you're shopping on the Sephora app, you can also score 30% off skincare tools using the code GOTOTOOLS.
Now until November 29, you can choose from one of four sample bags when you spend over $85 using the code OMGSAMPLES. The deal is only available for Beauty Insider members and applies to online purchases only. Beauty Insiders will also have access to a 20% off sale (30% off the Sephora Collection) from December 3 to 12 using code GIFTEASY.
Sephora Canada
Details: There are so many Black Friday deals going on at Sephora Canada that all beauty lovers can enjoy, including up to 50% off bestselling products. You can get free standard shipping on orders over $50 or use the code FREESHIP with any order.