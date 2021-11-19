Trending Tags

This Beauty Retailer Has A Huge Black Friday Sale & You Can Save 50% On Thousands Of Products

Save BIG on brands you won't find anywhere else like TONYMOLY, Christophe Robin & Dr. Dennis Gross! 💄

This Beauty Retailer Has A Huge Black Friday Sale & You Can Save 50% On Thousands Of Products
@nataliatrejo_ l Instagram, @lookfantastic_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Dry skin in the winter is no joke and if your skincare routine is in need of a major refresh this season, now's the time to stock up on all your go-to products or treat yourself to something new.

Lookfantastic, the popular online beauty boutique founded in the UK, is having a massive Black Friday sale with some discounts already in place now. You can save up to 50% on everything from skincare and wellness to hair and makeup. The company carries over 500 brands, including a bunch of Korean beauty brands like TONYMOLY that you won't find anywhere else in Canada.

With the holidays around the corner, you can also grab gifts for your family and friends without blowing your budget. There are lots of affordable gift sets, advent calendars and stocking stuffers to choose from, and you can get free shipping if you spend $80 or more.

Because Lookfantastic carries over 12,000 products on its website, first-time shoppers may not know where to start. Don't worry! We've gathered some popular items you can get on sale for Black Friday.

Christophe Robin Luscious Curl Ritual

Lookfantastic

Price: $55.16 ($78.80)

Details: Now until December 1, you can get 30% off Christophe Robin hair products including this fabulous gift set for curly to coily hair. It includes a low-foaming cleansing balm and a nourishing leave-in mask to define the curls so they feel stronger and bouncier.

$55.16 On LOOKFANTASTIC

NEST Fragrances Birchwood Pine Reed Diffuser

Lookfantastic

Price: $46.88 ($60)

Details: Now until December 1, all NEST products are 25% off. You can create the aroma of a majestic winter forest with this bestselling fragrance that has hints of white pine, fir balsam and rich musk.

$46.88 On LOOKFANTASTIC

TONYMOLY Intense Care Premium Snail Gel Mask

Lookfantastic

Price: $10.40 ($14.90)

Details: K-beauty brand TONYMOLY is known for its unique serums and face masks. Now until December 1, all sheet masks are 30% off and all other items are 25% off. This gel mask is infused with 24K gold and, yep, snail mucus which is known for having anti-ageing properties. Those with younger-looking skin swear by it!

$10.40 On LOOKFANTASTIC

Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Love Joy Set

Lookfantastic

Price: $28.56 ($40.80)

Details: Anyone obsessed with face masks will love getting this gift set for the holidays (we won't judge if you buy one for yourself, too!). Dr. Dennis Gross is one of the most coveted skincare brands around and from November 26 to November 29, you can save 30% on all products. This limited edition set includes three face peel treatments from the Alpha Beta line.

$28.56 On LOOKFANTASTIC

Chantecaille Le Chrome Luxe Eye Duo

Lookfantastic

Price: $56.55 ($75.40)

Details: Chantecaille is known for its barely-there, Parisian-chic makeup and starting November 24, you can save 25% on all products including this stunning eyeshadow duo. It comes in three different colour combos, all neutrals, fit for those who prefer a more natural aesthetic.

$56.55 On LOOKFANTASTIC

LOOKFANTASTIC The Night Before Xmas

Lookfantastic

Price: $70

Details: Worth over $213, this gift box is the ultimate guide to perfect sleep. It features seven products including bath salts and calming sleep spray for blissful relaxation.

$70 On LOOKFANTASTIC

EltaMD Skin Recovery System

Lookfantastic

Price: $121.97 ($152.46)

Details: After the tumultuous year we've all had, our skin could use some TLC. From November 23 to November 29, all EltaMD products are 20% off including this gift set that comes with a toner, serum and moisturizer. It's designed specifically for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin to detoxify and hydrate the skin.

$121.97 On LOOKFANTASTIC

FOREO ISSA 2 Electric Sonic Toothbrush

Lookfantastic

Price: $112.39 ($224.77)

Details: Have you seen a toothbrush cuter than this? From November 24 until December 2, you can get 50% off FOREO toothbrushes. These come equipped with 16 cleansing modes to help get rid of tartar build-up, stains, and even cavities. You can get one in pink, mint, cobalt blue or black.

$112.39 On LOOKFANTASTIC

