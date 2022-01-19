Trending Tags

Oscar Mayer Just Launched A 'Bologna' Face Mask & You Probably Shouldn't Try To Eat It

Treat yo’self. Meat yo’self!

Global Staff Writer
The Kraft Heinz Company | Business Wire

If you've been biting holes in your bologna as part of your skin routine, then we've got some good news.

Also, why would you do that?

Oscar Mayer just released a new bologna-themed face mask, and the unusual skincare product costs about the same as a pack of meat.

The face mask, which launched on Amazon today for US$4.99, is meant to be a skincare product and the packaging warns you not to eat it, no matter how much you might want to.

“Our bologna has a nickname and it’s B-E-A-U-T-Y," the Amazon description says. "No, this sheet mask is not real bologna. Put it on your face, not your sandwich.”

The face mask is entirely pink and packaged like bologna, so it looks like you're putting deli meat on your face. In a press release, Oscar Mayer says it was made in collaboration with Seoul Mamas, a Korean skincare and beauty brand.

The face mask is much more than what meats the eye and it's infused with restoring hydrogel, which promotes hydration and skin elasticity, locks in moisture and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, Oscar Mayer says.

Beneficial ingredients include witch hazel and seaweed — two ingredients usually not found in deli meat.

The U.S. lunchmeat maker is known for its absurd product ideas and stunts like its 27-foot long Wienermobile, so a bologna-themed face mask is not too unexpected for the brand.

Lindsey Ressler, Oscar Mayer's senior marketing analyst, said the mask is all about having fun. She said in the press release that it's about “bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert.”

“Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike. This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising – inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

Instructions on Amazon say that the mask should be applied after cleansing and kept on for 10-20 minutes before being removed.

Just don't use it as a late-night snack when you're done.

Keep Reading Show less

