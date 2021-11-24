This Canadian Company Makes Leakproof Period Underwear & There's A Huge Black Friday Sale On Now
You can score up to 50% off Knix products and they are life-changing! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Aunt Flow is literally the last person any of us want to deal with — especially around the holidays. But one Canadian company has designed products that make things a little easier to manage.
Knix is a female-founded Toronto-based company known for its leak-proof underwear that can give you some peace of mind while you're on your period or healing from giving birth. The brand also makes bras and apparel that are so buttery smooth it'll feel like you're not wearing anything at all.
The period underwear comes in all styles, sizes, colours and absorbencies. For example, the Super Leakproof Bikini (on sale for $27.20) can absorb eight teaspoons of liquid. I was gifted a pair of underwear and a pack of reusable pads and they're both GAME CHANGERS. Not to sound hyperbolic but I actually look forward to my periods now.
Knix is having a huge Black Friday sale and now until November 30, you can save up to 50% on items while supplies last.
You can get up to 45% off all Knix Underwear three-packs and 35% off select bras including the LuxeLift Pullover Bra that's now just $52. I received the Good To Go Seamless Bra (on sale for $32.50) and it's truly one of the comfiest bras I've ever worn. Shoppers really rave about the WingWoman Contour Bra which is now on sale for $57.60.
Items from the Anna Sui x Knix Collection are also included in the Black Friday sale for as little as $18.40.
Knix
Details: The popular female-founded Canadian company known for its leak-proof underwear is throwing a huge Black Friday sale. Now until November 30, you can get up to 50% off popular items including comfy wireless bras.