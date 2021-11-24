Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

This Canadian Company Makes Leakproof Period Underwear & There's A Huge Black Friday Sale On Now

You can score up to 50% off Knix products and they are life-changing! 🙌

This Canadian Company Makes Leakproof Period Underwear & There's A Huge Black Friday Sale On Now
@knix | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Aunt Flow is literally the last person any of us want to deal with — especially around the holidays. But one Canadian company has designed products that make things a little easier to manage.

Knix is a female-founded Toronto-based company known for its leak-proof underwear that can give you some peace of mind while you're on your period or healing from giving birth. The brand also makes bras and apparel that are so buttery smooth it'll feel like you're not wearing anything at all.

The period underwear comes in all styles, sizes, colours and absorbencies. For example, the Super Leakproof Bikini (on sale for $27.20) can absorb eight teaspoons of liquid. I was gifted a pair of underwear and a pack of reusable pads and they're both GAME CHANGERS. Not to sound hyperbolic but I actually look forward to my periods now.

Knix is having a huge Black Friday sale and now until November 30, you can save up to 50% on items while supplies last.

You can get up to 45% off all Knix Underwear three-packs and 35% off select bras including the LuxeLift Pullover Bra that's now just $52. I received the Good To Go Seamless Bra (on sale for $32.50) and it's truly one of the comfiest bras I've ever worn. Shoppers really rave about the WingWoman Contour Bra which is now on sale for $57.60.

Items from the Anna Sui x Knix Collection are also included in the Black Friday sale for as little as $18.40.

Knix

Details: The popular female-founded Canadian company known for its leak-proof underwear is throwing a huge Black Friday sale. Now until November 30, you can get up to 50% off popular items including comfy wireless bras.

Find It On KNIX

From Your Site Articles

Ardene's Black Friday Sale Includes $45 Puffer Jackets That Come In A Bunch Of Different Colours

Yet another Aritzia dupe FTW! ✨

Ardene

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach, the deals just keep rolling in — and Ardene has certainly gotten on board.

Keep Reading Show less

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes Everyday Items & Even Condoms Are Cheaper

Anybody running out to get this deal?

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

During the Costco Canada Black Friday sale that's happening this year, shoppers can find deals on almost everything and even condoms are cheaper right now.

If anyone is looking to save some money while shopping at the wholesale retailer but doesn't want to go big and take advantage of the deals on electronics, there are even everyday household items on sale that can be purchased.

Keep Reading Show less

Mejuri's Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here & You Can Save On A Ton Of Minimalist Jewelry

How can one store have so many pretty things? 😍

@mejuri | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for something gold and shiny, you'll be pleased to know that Mejuri just launched their Black Friday sale today. No signup or promo code is needed — all you have to do is head over to their site and start shopping. The discount will be applied to your cart.

Keep Reading Show less

Dynamite's Black Friday Deals Are Here & Your Closet Has Never Been More Ready

Save 30% to 70% off almost everything! 🛍️

Dynamite

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You can get a head start on tackling your Black Friday wishlist now instead of waiting until the weekend because brands are offering early deals. It's a good idea to start shopping ASAP so you're not faced with your favourite items going out of stock.

Keep Reading Show less