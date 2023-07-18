Burger King Has The Wildest Menu Items & You Can Actually Buy Some Of These In Canada
From lots of cheese to lots of butter chicken.
If you've been watching the news, Burger King branches worldwide have been making headlines with their wild menu items.
From Thailand to Brazil, the burger chain has been indeed off the chain in terms of putting out menu items that will make you spin your head with how surprising they are.
And not all of the wacky menu items are relegated to international countries, the surprising menu items have also made their way to Canada with some very, very Canadian flavours.
And yes, there is a poutine.
So, to give you an idea of what wild things Burger King is up to, here are some of the most strange, bizarre and potentially delicious menu items that Burger King has made for your tasting pleasure.
Before I go on, I should note that this list isn't exhaustive. I haven't scoured every single Burger King menu of every single country to find the most bizarre items — although that's not entirely off the menu — so there might be some missing ones.
This is merely a list of items that were so infamous that they transcendent borders or are available here in the Great White North.
Here is a list of Burger King's wildest menu items currently available in stores.
The Real Cheese Burger
For cheese fans out there, this one is the one to look out for.
Released recently in Thailand, The Real Cheese Burger is exactly what it sounds like. It's a burger that is only cheese. No meat, no veggies, no sauce, no nothing.
It's just a bun with 20 slices of cheese in between them. So you must be a real and super intense cheese fan for this sucker to make much sense.
It's so wild that Burger King Thailand had to tell customers in their posts that it was indeed real and not an odd internet prank. If you need to clarify that your new menu item isn't a prank, that might mean it's a little too weird.
Or maybe it isn't?
Granted, it's ultimately pretty cheap, with it only costing about $4 Canadian, so there's not much to lose other than some small change and your appetite.
Ketchup Nuggets
Canadians are renowned for their love of ketchup chips.
And, in a twist of our national love for them, Burger King has come up with Ketchup Chicken Nuggets that will be coming to Canadian locations very soon.
The new menu item is exactly what it sounds like. It's chicken nuggets coated with a ketchup-flavoured dusting, which means you don't have to dip them.
Or, if you're feeling extra saucy, you can still dip it for a double up on flavour.
These delightful little nuggets are out in the world across Canada right now and will be around for a limited time, so if you or someone you know is in dire medical need of ketchup at all times, these are what you've been waiting for.
Butter Chicken Poutine
Of course, Canadians love poutine, but we also really love Indian food — I mean, who doesn't?
And Burger King has come in with a delightful menu item, a Butter Chicken Poutine, that combines both our love for poutine and butter chicken.
It makes sense!
Switch out that gravy for rich butter chicken sauce and you've already got a pretty delicious-sounding meal. As a matter of fact, I had something quite similar when I was in Scotland, once called "Curry Fries," and it is something that I haven't seen much outside of that country until now.
And given that Canadians love putting sauce and toppings on French fries, it makes a lot of sense.
So go out and enjoy this wild little fusion dish!
Butter Chicken Crispy Sandwich
For those who crave a chicken sandwich over fries, BK also introduced a Butter Chicken Sandwich to stores in Canada, which is most definitely guaranteed to be among the most interesting chicken sandwiches you can get in Canada.
It comes with two buns, a piece of fried chicken and a generous dollop of butter chicken sauce. Perfect for those days when you're craving crispy chicken and the complex Indian flavours — when do those days happen?
However, now that this is an option that could honestly change! Along with that Butter Chicken sauce and chicken, it also comes with white onions to give a satisfying crunch, all wrapped up in a soft potato bun.
Look at Burger King opening new gustatory horizons that were previously unthinkable.
The Pink Burger
As for items that will make you do a bit of a double take, Burger King in Brazil has come out with a limited edition Pink Burger in collaboration with the new movie coming out this weekend Oppenheimer, just kidding, it's obviously Barbie.
The sandwich is made with a classic bun, a beef patty with bacon crumbles and a smokey pink sauce being the thing that makes it stand out.
And the sauce is genuinely really, really pink.
It's honestly weird to look at. It's not often we're faced with a pink sauce, other than that odd viral TikTok sauce from a little bit ago.
Along with the Pink Burger, you can also get a pink Barbie shake to live the Barbie experience.
If you're not in Brazil, you'll just have to appreciate it from afar, or if you're super dedicated, why not book a flight down to São Paulo?
Now, if you're looking for your next travel plans, even just within Canada, you could make a very interesting and wild smorgasbord of international Burger King items that are guaranteed to blow your mind and taste buds — whether it be a good or bad way.
And these aren't the only wild Burger King items you can get out there.
As a matter of fact, for a limited time, Burger King in Japan had a completely black burger that was made dark with bamboo charcoal and squid ink. The bun was black, the sauce was black and even the cheese was black!
Either way, it's a fast-food cornucopia out there, and we're lucky to be living in it.