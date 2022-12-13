Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Is it worth the hype? 🍔
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves.
The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype.
Videos from locals revealed that the new restaurant saw hours-long wait times and drive-thru lines that wrapped all the way around the road.
@deelornodeal
Whataburger is in ATL now and here’s how the 3 hour wait went 👀 #screammovie #whataburger #kennesaw #atl #atlanta #fyp #burger #wait #food #foodtiktok #foodtok #applepie #cinnamoroll #milkshake #whataburgerkennesaw #whataburgerkennesawga #whataburgeratlanta #georgia
The fast-food chain is famous for its larger-than-life sandwiches and late-night hours. And, as of 2022, you can only find locations in ten U.S. states: Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Florida, and Georgia.
The newest addition to Atlanta's fast food scene is causing quite a stir around town.
One Kennesaw State University student posted a viral video of the location a day before it opened, warning other students not to crowd Chastain Road, where the restaurant is located.
"I go to KSU, and if y'all crowd up KSU, I am not gonna be late for class, bro. So please, if y'all wanna go to Whataburger, do not crowd Chastain Road," he warns in his TikTok video captioned: "When this place opens, Georgia gonna go crazy."
Some locals are noticing the consequences of the location's long lines.
"I literally live across the street. The line already blocks me from getting home. There’s still a line at 4 am," one Kennesaw resident wrote in the comment section of the previously mentioned video.
"Bruh, it opened today, and couldn’t even get to my class," another student chimed in.
Other Kennesaw residents have decided just to avoid commutes completely so they don't have to deal with the crowds.
"Decided to work from home just to avoid this, lol," one commenter shared.
Though the Kennesaw location is the first to open in the metro Atlanta area, five more are slated to open up in the eastern and northern suburbs nearby.