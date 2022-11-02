Whataburger Just Released A New Chili Cheese Menu & Texas Foodies Are Losing It
Corn chips are included. 🍔
One of Texas’ favorite food chains just released limited menu items that local foodies are cataloging as mouthwatering. Yes, we’re talking about Whataburger and its new chili cheese additions.
The fast food restaurant announced the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger in mid-October, while the Whataburger Chile Cheese Fries were introduced two days ago, and Texas foodies of all ages have flooded social media with their reviews.
The burger is made up of a large bun, a large beef patty, two slices of American cheese, one chili serving, one corn chips serving, onions, and mustard. If you want more food with your order, you can always order a combo, and the Whataburger staff will include medium fries and a medium drink with your meal.
On the other hand, the chili cheese fries make up for a smaller plate, perfect for a quick bite, as the chain offers this dish as part of its "sides" menu.
In a TikTok video, user Jaysyn (@bootlegfoodreview) gave the chili cheese burger an 8/10 review, saying that the strong chili flavor paired "extremely well" with the mustard.
"Not a huge Whataburger fan but it’s pretty good. Get it with some grill jalapeños it’s really food lol," a user commented on Jaysyn's previously mentioned video.
Twitter users have also joined the Whataburger chili cheese menu conversation, and they’re not disappointed about the new limited edition foodie favorites.
"Just had that Whataburger Chili Cheese burger! That mfer was fire! And I mean it was colossal! Had to be at least 3 lbs!" tweeted user @ketryke.
"Me in the DFW airport murdering these @Whataburger chili cheese fries,” shared @FanOfRadio on Twitter while also adding a gif of a man joyfully eating a food plate.
Whataburger is considering chili as a seasonal treat. So, if you want to get your hands on either of these new menu items, you should do it before it’s too late.