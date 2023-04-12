Matthew McConaughey Recounted A Scary Lufthansa Flight He Was On & He Was In 'Shock'
Matthew McConaughey is sharing details from the terrifying Lufthansa flight he was on in March that hit extreme turbulence.
The Academy Award winner was travelling to Frankfurt, Germany with his wife, Camila Alves, when the plane dropped 4,000 feet and then had to make an emergency landing at an airport in Washington, D.C.
McConaughey described to Kelly Ripa what that unexpected drop in the sky felt like during a new episode of Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.
"It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity," he said.
"Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long (...) then everything just comes crashing down."
The Interstellar actor called it a "hell of a scare" and said it was a "complete loss of control."
"My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened," he explained.
McConaughey then "immediately reached over" to make sure his wife had her seatbelt on.
"[We] held hands there, just saying 'OK, is that it, is there another one coming,'" he said and added that "another one did come."
The Dallas Buyers Club actor also told Ripa that while some people were obviously scared, others reacted differently and laughed as it happened.
"Some people were ghost silent. Some people had big bursts of laughter. And it was not like, 'Oh, this is fun.' It was like, 'I'm in shock,'" he explained.
"It was the hairiest flight I've ever had by far."
He did, however, say that during the whole ordeal, his mind went to the engineering of the plane and he was comforted by his friend, who is a pilot, sitting next to him.
"He was calm as could be. I was like, 'Can the plane hold that?' And he was like, 'These things are so tested, that yes, don't worry, the plane structurally can hold that.' That was a big relief," McConaughey said.
The FAA confirmed to PEOPLE that seven people were hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the flight.
