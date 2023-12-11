This Hidden Hot Springs In BC Is Nestled In A Lush Forest Surrounded By Mountains
Escape the cold here. ♨️
Tucked away in the forest of B.C. sits this tranquil natural hot springs, made up of steaming pools alongside the Lussier River.
You can jump between the chilly waters of the river into the hot springs, which have temperatures between 34 and 47 degrees. The Lussier Hot Springs are free to use, if you are willing to make the journey to them.
The springs are within Whiteswan Lake Park, located near the entrance "at the 17.5km marker on the Whiteswan forest service road," the BC Parks website said.
This beautiful park is in the Rocky Mountains, which has some of the most iconic Western Canadian views. If you want to make a bigger trip out of a visit here you can stay in the nearby village of Canal Flats.
Make sure you have a car that can handle the service road to get here, and from there it's pretty easy. A gravel path will lead you to the hot springs, so it doesn't require a long hike to wind down here.
If you are craving a bigger hike though the provincial park has tons of trails to explore within. Once you arrive at the hot springs you can soak in the natural minerals of the water, with the soundtrack of the flowing river next to you.
A lush forest also surrounds the river, adding to the peaceful atmosphere of the hot springs.
There's also a change room here that you can use, making the trip that much easier.
Lussier Hot Springs
Where: Whiteswan Lake Park
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect place to wind down when the weather gets colder and one of the most unique things to do this season.