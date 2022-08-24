Redditors Are Sharing The Best Small Towns In BC To Live In To Escape 'High Rental Costs'
Believe it or not, there are actually some small towns in B.C. where you can find a lower cost of living compared to some other places in the province.
A Vancouver Island local that is currently living in Nanaimo, B.C called for some help in a Reddit thread by asking people for advice on what small town to move to since they are moving "because of high rental costs."
So, if you've been looking to ditch the high costs and get a little more bang for your buck, here are a few charming small towns recommended on the thread throughout the province that you might want to think about moving to.
Christina Lake
The super small town of Christina Lake is located in the West Kootenay region of B.C. and although there are not too many shops or pharmacies there, it has a stunning lake to hop into at any moment.
It also is a great place to find less expensive rent, according to one Reddit user.
Cache Creek
Cache Creek is located in North-eastern B.C. and is just outside of Kamloops. This small town will fit the criteria of someone looking to escape high rent prices, according to one Reddit user.
Port Alice
Port Alice is a great place to get super cheap rent on Vancouver Island, according to one Reddit user. The picturesque town is right alongside the ocean, so if fishing or kayaking is your passion, this could be another great reason to move there too.
Armstrong
The town of Armstrong is located in the North Okanagan area of B.C. It's only about an hour's drive from Kelowna, B.C. and has more affordable rent prices too, according to one Reddit user.
Gold River
Close to the middle of Vancouver Island is the small town of Gold River. One Reddit user mentioned that Gold River is a great place to escape high rental costs.