canadian housing market

This Waterfront House For Sale In BC Is On A Stunning Island & Overlooks A Beach

The ocean would be right out your window!

Vancouver Editor
A house for sale in B.C. Right: A beach on an island in B.C.

LandQuest

This house for sale in B.C. is like a tiny island getaway in the Pacific Ocean and has beachfront land.

It looks like a slice of heaven, located on Sidney Island, B.C. — which has stunning sandy beaches to enjoy. The island is right in between Vancouver Island and the mainland, so it's still close to the big city.

The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and huge windows to see the ocean out of. If you really want to take in the views there is a big deck to sit out on at this house.

A house for sale in B.C. A house for sale in B.C. LandQuest

The listing said that this spot is in "Canada's most temperate climate," so you can expect to fully experience the island life here.

In the summer you can enjoy a beach that's right on the property.

A beach on an island in B.C. A beach on an island in B.C. LandQuest

For the days when it's a bit chiller — because it is still in Canada, after all — there is a wood stove to cozy up next to.

Living room of the house. Living room of the house. LandQuest

Dinner here comes with a panoramic view of the water.

Dining room of the house. Dining room of the house.LandQuest

The house could use a few updates, but nothing can beat the location.

Kitchen of the house. Kitchen of the house.LandQuest

The island is a bit hard to get to though, because you need a boat. If you do have one, there is a community dock and it's a short ride from Vancouver Island.

It's a pretty unique opportunity because "owning a property on Sidney Island includes shared ownership in 1,343 acres of private common property including a heritage apple orchard, dock, airstrip, beautiful walking trails and miles of sandy beaches and super popular swimming hole," the listing said.

The yard of the house. The yard of the house.LandQuest

Basically, it sounds like owning paradise.

Sidney Island Oceanfront

A house for sale in B.C.

A house for sale in B.C.

LandQuest

Address: Sidney Island

Price: $1,799,995

Listing

