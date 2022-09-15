People In BC Are Sharing The 'Hardest Parts' Of Moving To Montreal & Some Are Surprising
A B.C. local travelled to Montreal during the summertime and is now wondering what life might be like living there throughout the whole year.
They have turned to the people of Reddit to gather some honest opinions about the hardest parts of adjusting to Montreal when moving from B.C.
If you're from B.C. you've probably heard of Shoppers Drug Mart, but did you know that it's called Pharmaprix in Montreal? One Reddit user had quite the struggle realizing that.
This Reddit user warned people about how different the winters are.
Not only does Montreal have cold winters, but they also have unbearably hot summers, apparently.
According to this Reddit user, Montreal doesn't have as many options to explore nature as B.C. does.
Another Reddit user pointed out that the rules of the road might be much different than in B.C. So, if you're thinking about having a car while you're there, you might just want to touch up on the differences.
According to this Reddit user, the swimming holes are lacking. It'll be common to find a lot of lakes, but most of the time they are private, they added.
"Sunny does not mean warm in Montreal," said one Reddit user. Although B.C. might have some mild sunny days, apparently Montreal's weather can be deceiving.
If you had previously been using the mountains to find your way around B.C., Montreal might be quite the change for you.
There are not nearly as many mountains along the horizon in Montreal — but hey, that's what google maps are for, isn't it?
So, if you've been planning on moving to Montreal in the near future, you might want to keep in mind some of these eye-opening changes from locals that have lived in both places.