6 TikToks From Ontarians Who Moved To BC That Prove It's The West Coast Is The Best

Do you agree?

Vancouver Staff Writer
These TikTokers moved from Ontario to B.C. and they are pretty convincing when it comes to showing off how amazing their new home is.

Whether you are planning on moving to B.C., or just want to figure out why these Ontarians love it so much, you'll want to check out some of these videos.

They might make you realize that this West Coast is the best coast.

This TikToker took an epic Canadian road trip across the country to move to their new home in B.C. They want to let people know that this is your "sign to move to that one place on your bucket list."

@priyaa.nair

this is ur sign to move to that one place on your bucket list #corememories #bc #ontario #moving #fypシ #trending

Another TikToker moved from Ontario to B.C. and now is living his dream life.

"Moving from Ontario to BC was a life-changer," said the TikToker.

@yakeandmarie

Moving from Ontario to BC was a life-changer #britishcolumbia #vancouverisland #westcoast #ontariotiktok #ontariotravels

He is also completely showing why the province lives up to its name, "Beautiful British Columbia."

Especially, in the summertime.

@yakeandmarie

From Ontario to BC… this summer is gonna be one for the books 🤟 #vancouverbc #explorebc #adventuretime #hiketok #summer2022

This TikToker decided to move across the country because every-time she visited B.C., she wondered why on earth she wasn't living here full time.

Her and her partner decided to bite the bullet and make the move to North Vancouver.

"it’s a beautiful place to live," said the TikToker.

@mayakapouranis

It’s a beautiful place to live 🤍 #vancouverbc #ontariocanada #britishcolumbia #moveacrosscountry #explorebc #pnw

Another TikToker moved from Toronto to Vancouver and mentioned the how beautiful the views were while landing.

Cheers to an exciting new chapter!

@hannaahllee

taking new vancouver friend applications pls contact me or leeza for inquiries🥲 #vancouver #plsbemyfriend #newhomewhodis

This TikToker moved to Vancouver from Toronto with her pup and they are truly living it up while exploring all the local hikes in the area together.

@prancingpoodles

#noregrets #vancouver #canada

If you've been on the edge about deciding whether or not to make the move to B.C., some of these TikToks just might help you out with that decision.

