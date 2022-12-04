Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

small towns in bc

6 Romantic Small Towns In BC To Visit With Your Favourite Person & Embrace The Hallmark Vibe

This is what dreams are made of. ✨

Vancouver Staff Writer
A couple in Whistler. Right: Snow-covered buildings and trees.​

If you've been looking for the perfect place to escape to this winter with a loved one, look no further than these dreamy small towns in B.C.

These quaint towns include everything from cozy retreats to private dining experiences with twinkly lights — and they look like they could have been plucked right out of a Hallmark movie.

Here are seven must-see romantic small towns in B.C.

Ladysmith

The town of Ladysmith becomes absolutely dreamy in the winter months. You will be able to spot a ton of twinkly lights from the town square to local shops and its the ultimate recipe for a romantic getaway.

Website

Lake Cowichan

This small town in B.C. has a dreamy log cabin-style lodge, right alongside the lake. It's a wonderful place to stay during the winter, to watch the snow fall from a crackling fire inside a cozy hotel room.

One of these rooms will cost you roughly $349 per night.

Website

Whistler

This mountainside town is the perfect place for a romantic getaway full of skiing adventures — and hot chocolate breaks, of course.

The Four Seasons in Whistler has a "patio camper" set up, just outside of the Braidwood Tavern, where you can purchase these cozy drinks.

Website

Comox

If you're looking for a romantic getaway that also includes a festive dining experience, Comox is the place to go. The town has private illuminated dining domes at Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa.

The "Sky Dome Dining Experience" costs $125 per person and it includes a three-course dinner.

Website

Tofino

Tofino is the perfect place to escape, nestle up in a cozy stay and listen to some massive waves from the Pacific Ocean crash over the shoreline.

There is just something super romantic about this small surf town when it's completely covered in snow!

If you're looking to amp up the experience, splurge on a hotel room at the prestigious Wickaninnish Inn. The rooms have stunning views and some even come with soaker tubs overlooking the ocean.

One night at this luxe hotel costs a minimum of $540 per night.

Website

Sidney

If you're looking for a small town with adorable shops to explore with your loved one, this is the place to go. Sidney gets super festive when the holidays roll around and you'll notice a photo-worthy moment around every corner.

Don't forget your camera!

Website

