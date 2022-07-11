NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bc real estate

This Lakeside Lodge For Sale In BC Comes With 4 Cabins & Is Still Under $800K

It also has RV sites!

​Nechako Lodge porch. Right: View of the property from above.

Nechako Lodge porch. Right: View of the property from above.

LandQuest

This house for sale in B.C. is right on a lake, and it comes with four cabins and multiple RV sites, so you could turn it into your own waterfront resort.

This lakeside lodge is located in Vanderhoof, B.C. and it is for sale, at $795,000 — which is a pretty good deal when comparing it to the average home prices in Vancouver.

Nechako Lodge.Nechako Lodge.LandQuest

The sprawling property is deep in nature and the perfect place to relax.

View of the property from above.View of the property from above.LandQuest

This six-bedroom lodge has a large gathering area and a massive commercial kitchen. Plus, there are also cabins, six RV sites and a two-bedroom home on the property.

A cabin.A cabin.LandQuest

When guests stay in the lodge, they can have some stunning views of the lake right from the dining and gathering area.

Nechako Lodge views.Nechako Lodge views.LandQuest

The property comes with a lease of docks and a boat launch so you can bring your boats in and out of the water right from the shore.

If you happen to have a float plane, you could even park it there too.

Float plane and dock.Float plane and dock.LandQuest

The lodge has solar and wind power through solar panels and wind turbines — which makes it quite eco-friendly.

"Careful consideration was given to the natural surroundings to minimize the ecological footprint," the listing said.

There is just so much rustic charm when it comes to this wooden lodge. It even comes with a giant brick wood-burning fireplace to keep cozy on those colder evenings.

Fireplace.Fireplace.LandQuest

It's a massive property that would make for a great adventure, running your very own business and you'll get to enjoy some gorgeous lakeside views while it.

Nechako Lodge

View of the property from above.

View of the property from above.

LandQuest

Price: $795,000

Address: 2500-500 Road., Vanderhoof, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...