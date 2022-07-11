This Lakeside Lodge For Sale In BC Comes With 4 Cabins & Is Still Under $800K
It also has RV sites!
This house for sale in B.C. is right on a lake, and it comes with four cabins and multiple RV sites, so you could turn it into your own waterfront resort.
This lakeside lodge is located in Vanderhoof, B.C. and it is for sale, at $795,000 — which is a pretty good deal when comparing it to the average home prices in Vancouver.
Nechako Lodge.LandQuest
The sprawling property is deep in nature and the perfect place to relax.
View of the property from above.LandQuest
This six-bedroom lodge has a large gathering area and a massive commercial kitchen. Plus, there are also cabins, six RV sites and a two-bedroom home on the property.
A cabin.LandQuest
When guests stay in the lodge, they can have some stunning views of the lake right from the dining and gathering area.
Nechako Lodge views.LandQuest
The property comes with a lease of docks and a boat launch so you can bring your boats in and out of the water right from the shore.
If you happen to have a float plane, you could even park it there too.
Float plane and dock.LandQuest
The lodge has solar and wind power through solar panels and wind turbines — which makes it quite eco-friendly.
"Careful consideration was given to the natural surroundings to minimize the ecological footprint," the listing said.
There is just so much rustic charm when it comes to this wooden lodge. It even comes with a giant brick wood-burning fireplace to keep cozy on those colder evenings.
Fireplace.LandQuest
It's a massive property that would make for a great adventure, running your very own business and you'll get to enjoy some gorgeous lakeside views while it.
Nechako Lodge
View of the property from above.
Price: $795,000
Address: 2500-500 Road., Vanderhoof, BC