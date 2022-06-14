This Home For Sale In BC Costs Less Than $300K & Is Surprisingly Nice (PHOTOS)
It has five bedrooms and a big backyard!
It's no secret that the Vancouver housing market is pricey, but there are still a few diamonds in the rough that won't totally break the bank.
This house for sale in B.C. is just under $300,000 and is actually super nice — considering what you're paying for it. According to WOWA, the benchmark price for a house in Vancouver right now is a hefty $1,261,000, so this is a pretty good deal.
The cute affordable home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms and is in Dawson Creek, B.C.
So, if you've been thinking about buying a home but have been scared off by those high Vancouver house prices, you might want to check out this spot.
The home from the outside.RE/MAX Dawson Creek Realty
The basement even has a recreational room to play all the games you could even dream of. Who knew such a little-looking home from the outside could actually have this much space.
A recreational room.RE/MAX Dawson Creek Realty
The cream-coloured kitchen is a bit outdated but comes with a stove, a sink, a fridge and storage space — so all the basics are covered.
A cream-coloured kitchen.RE/MAX Dawson Creek Realty
There is also an enclosed backyard space, with loads of room. You don't really see that kind of space in the city!
Backyard at the home.RE/MAX Dawson Creek Realty
If you've been looking to settle down somewhere and want to avoid the city prices, this might be your chance to do it.
Single-Family Home
Backyard at the home.
Price: $299,000
Address: 1725 90 Avenue., Dawson Creek, BC