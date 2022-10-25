This Home For Sale In BC Has A Pizza Parlour & Is Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Vancouver
This is what dreams are made of! 🍕🏠
There is a home for sale in B.C. that comes with an entire pizza parlour and it's basically a foodie dream.
This unique property is located in a small municipality in Stewart, B.C., which is super close to the Alaskan border and it is still way cheaper than the average condo in Vancouver.
The home, including the restaurant, is going for $350,000, whereas the average condo in Vancouver is going for $729,000, according to WOWA.
Silverado Café and Pizza Parlour.LandQuest
It's currently called the Silverado Café and Pizza Parlour, which could be changed to whatever your heart desires after taking ownership — or keep it exactly how it is if you please!
Silverado Café and Pizza Parlour.LandQuest
The restaurant already has a liquor license and a full commercial kitchen with a pizza oven to whip up some tasty slices of this Italian cuisine.
Silverado Café and Pizza Parlour.LandQuest
The upstairs has two bedrooms as well as a full kitchen, so after a long day of working in the restaurant downstairs, you won't have far to go.
Silverado Café and Pizza Parlour.LandQuest
Plus, Stewart, B.C. has a ton of outdoor recreational things to do.
It is the perfect place to take up some new hobbies like fishing, snowmobiling and heli-skiing. The Portland Canal has halibut and salmon, which you can fish. Who knows, maybe you can serve it up in your restaurant too!
For those that also just love witnessing nature in general, the area has an abundance of wildlife to catch a glimpse of like bears, porpoises, mountain goats and eagles, according to the listing.
If you've ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant and you like the idea of moving to Northern, B.C., this is such a great opportunity to do so.
Silverado Café and Pizza Parlour
Silverado Café and Pizza Parlour.
Price: $350,000
Address: Stewart, B.C.