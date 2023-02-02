This BC Spot Ranked Among The World's Best Island Vacations & It's Breathtaking (PHOTOS)
It was the only one in Canada to make the list!
Canada isn't exactly what comes to mind when you think of the best island vacations in the world, but one look at what Vancouver Island has to offer will prove you otherwise.
Condé Nast recognized the unreal beauty of the island in a recent ranking of the best island vacation spots in the world. Filled with hidden gems, secret waterfalls, isolated hot springs, and sandy beaches, it's safe to say that a spot on the list was well-deserved.
To make the list the publication used its network of travel experts — whose job it is to plan unreal trips.
The top spots were filled with classic island-blue waters in warm destinations like Hawaii and Mauritius. Right below Koh Samui, Thailand though is Vancouver Island — making the Great White North proud.
To be fair, the island is one of the warmest spots in the country, with the palm trees and Hawaii-like beaches to prove it.
Condé Nast gave a shout-out to the capital of B.C., Victoria, and the stunning Butchart Gardens near the city. They encouraged travellers to get out of the city too though, because as they said, "there's far more to Vancouver Island than Victoria."
The travel expert said that one of their favourite spots on the island is Tofino (which is honestly most people's favourite spot, because well, it's Tofino.)
They recommended whale watching and bear watching for a taste of the wildlife, but you could spend weeks exploring the island and the nature within without a single yawn.
If you're planning a trip to one of the official best island vacation spots in the world, check out the old-growth rainforest with the largest tree in the country in it.
Or head over to Hot Spring Cove and take a steamy soak deep in nature.
If you're into surreal wonders, the Hole in the Wall in Port Alberni will wow you.
Head to the Botanical Beach in Port Renfrew after, for something to really blow your mind.
Happy travelling!