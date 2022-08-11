This Tiny Island In BC Has 7 Freshwater Lakes & Is Surrounded By The Sparkling Ocean
This place is filled with surprises!
There is a tiny island just off the coast of Vancouver that has seven freshwater lakes and is surrounded by the ocean.
Salt Spring Island in B.C. is a place you'll want to visit this summer and it's just a quick BC Ferries ride away from the mainland. It should take roughly two-and-a-half hours in total to get to this island from Vancouver, and there's so much to explore once you're there.
The seven lakes on the island include Blackburn Lake, Cusheon Lake, St. Mary Lake, Stowell Lake, Weston Lake, Roberts Lake, and Maxwell Lake.
The largest lake on the island is St. Mary and it is actually also "the major source of drinking water for the North end of Salt Spring Island," according to the Salt Spring Island Water Preservation Society.
Whether you are looking to take a dip in the salty ocean or a refreshing lake, this island has all the options you could ever ask for.
Plus, if you were thinking about taking up some kayaking or other water sports, there are plenty of options.
From the island, you can kayak in the surrounding ocean and maybe even see some whales, or opt for one of the calming freshwater lakes.
Salt Spring Island also has tons of different restaurants, boutiques, and a huge art scene if you're looking to take a break from the outdoors.
This tiny island is worth making a weekend trip out of, especially in the summertime.
The island is also home to a handful beautiful provincial parks including Ruckle Provincial Park, Burgoyne Bay Provincial Park, Mount Erskine Provincial Park and Mount Maxwell Provincial Park.
You will often see scuba divers roaming around the shoreline of Ruckle Provincial Park because it has a ton of amazing sea life to discover, according to the BC Parks website.
If there's one thing for sure, it's that you will not get bored while exploring this island because there are just so many different things to do while you're visiting.