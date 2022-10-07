This Oceanfront Cottage For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Townhouse In Vancouver
Whether you are looking for a dreamy vacation home or a new place to settle down, this cottage for sale on a tiny island in B.C. has sparkling ocean views and is actually cheaper than the average townhouse in Vancouver.
Right now, the average townhouse in the city costs around $1.05 million, whereas, this seaside cottage is going for $895,000.
When comparing it to what you can get in Vancouver, it seems like a steal of a deal.
The 1,086-square-foot cottage is located in Blind Bay on Nelson Island, B.C. and it is only accessible by boat or float plane.
Blueberry Point Cottage.LandQuest
It a massive sun deck that would be perfect for whale watching or hosting a summer gathering with all of your friends. From the deck, you can catch some mesmerizing views of Blind Bay and the Malaspina Straight.
Blueberry Point Cottage.LandQuest
Plus, if you happen to have your own boat, the property comes with its very own private dock too.
Blueberry Point Cottage.LandQuest
The kitchen in the cottage is a bit dated, but if you put in some work, you could literally make it the kitchen of your dreams.
On the plus side, it is pretty spacey and has lots of room for multiple family members to be cooking up a storm at the same time.
Blueberry Point Cottage.LandQuest
The whole home has great lighting with tons of windows scattered throughout it that provide those top-notch Pacific Ocean views.
Blueberry Point Cottage.LandQuest
It is quite the switch-up from life in Vancouver, but it would be the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Blueberry Point Cottage
Price: $895,000
Address: Nelson Island, BC