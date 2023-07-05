This Oceanside Restaurant On Vancouver Island Has Stunning Views & You Can Dine Next To Seals
Dinner with a side of sparkling ocean views. 🌊
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Finding a good place to eat on vacation can be a mission, but luckily I stumbled upon one of the best restaurants I've been to on Vancouver Island, after taking BC Ferries from Vancouver for a vacation.
The ocean views alone from this Tofino restaurant will make you want to stay forever — and their truffle fries will do the same.
Shelter Restaurant is nestled within the small town itself, making it the perfect spot to go after a day exploring the area. We happened upon it after a long day at the beach, which left us craving a hearty meal.
Morgan Leet at Shelter. Morgan Leet | Narcity
The restaurant has a massive patio that lets you sit right next to the ocean and enjoy views of the towering mountains all around.
View from Shelter Restaurant patio.Morgan Leet | Narcity
At one point during the meal, a little seal popped its head up out of the water to say hello. Sadly, he disappeared eventually, and the rest of my evening was spent scanning the water for signs of my new friend.
Shelter Restaurant patio.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The atmosphere and views were clear and obvious selling points for this place, but the food was also impressive.
My group ordered the crispy brussel sprouts and some tasty grilled focaccia to start, and my mouth is still watering just thinking about that bread.
I also ordered the crispy tofu bowl, and managed to steal a few bites of my friend's chicken burger — both of which were delicious.
Honestly, I was already stuffed after the sizeable appetizers, but nothing could stop me from finishing my plate (and my friends' leftovers too!).
After dinner we walked up the wharf in town, which is a perfect spot to catch the sunset. Sitting and watching the sun dip behind the mountains made for the most idyllic end to the night.
Morgan Leet in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Tofino is a go-to summer destination in B.C., so if you're planning a trip there soon, now you know where to go for dinner!
Shelter Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal bistro fare
Address: 634 Campbell St, Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot's location is what really makes it unique. You'll get an unbelievable view of the sparkling ocean beside the towering mountains here — and maybe even catch a glimpse of a seal or two if you're lucky.