BC Ferries Took Me To This Dreamy Island & I Slept Next To A Starlit Beach (PHOTOS)
Add this to your summer bucket list!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Something about being on Vancouver Island makes my problems feel like they're a world away, or at least a stretch of ocean away. That's why a trip there on BC Ferries was my first vacation of summer, and it should be yours too.
Okay yes, I don't know you — but who could not fall in love with the island, with all of its hidden waterfalls, pockets of crystal clear water, and sandy shores?
I set up camp on one of those shores for three nights and lay under the stars with the gentle sound of waves lapping the shore lulling me to sleep.
Bella Pacifica Campground in Tofino, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
If you like the sound of that (how could you not?) then keep reading.
Getting there on BC Ferries
This beachside paradise is set in an iconic surfing town that people come from all around the world to visit — Tofino.
The only catch of this small town? It's painfully expensive.
Don't fret though, there are ways to save money. Camping sites cost significantly less than hotels or Airbnbs in the area, and I actually enjoy it way more. It's one thing to go out for a hike or to the beach during the day, and it's another to be completely immersed in nature the entire time.
Campsite on Bella Pacifica Campground.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Sure, it's not always sunshine and rainbows (it actually rains a lot), but the memories outweigh the pain of wet clothes and sleeping on the ground.
For this trip, I camped at Bella Pacifica Campground, which offered up my site for $100 a night. Split between four of us, that wasn't too bad.
It's a bit of a journey to get to Tofino, though. Starting in Vancouver, we hopped on BC Ferries to Nanaimo. For me, this is the best part of the journey. You can get out and stretch your legs or, if you're like us, lay out on the top deck for some sun.
Throughout my BC Ferries trips I've seen whales, seals, and endlessly stunning views that just scream "West Coast," so don't forget to keep your eyes peeled too!
A few photos and over an hour spent looking for whales (with no luck this time) later, the ferry docked in Nanaimo.
Before venturing onto the three-hour road trip to Tofino from there, we decided to stop for some lunch at The Vault Cafe. I happened to randomly choose this spot after seeing a tempting photo of the French toast, and thank God I did.
With a unique vibe and the kind of menu that makes it hard to decide what to get because you simply want everything, this place impressed my whole group.
With full bellies and caffeine in the system, we set out for Tofino.
A three-hour drive after a long ferry ride might sound daunting, but it's anything but. You pass by expansive lakes with mountains all around, and trees that you can barely see the top of because they're so tall.
Driving to Tofino, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
My advice: Blast ABBA's Greatest Hits and enjoy the view. You'll be there in no time.
Staying at Bella Pacifica Campground
I've camped around the province quite a bit, and this has to be my favourite campground.
First off, it's super close to Tofino's town center, where you can grab dinner or some camp supplies, or just walk around to check out the shops.
Second off, and most importantly, you can get a site right on the beach. We went for an oceanside spot, which is more in the trees and sheltered from the elements, but there are options right on the sand too.
Campround in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Our site was perfect though, with big trees all around and the view of the ocean and sandy shore peeking through.
Bella Pacifica Campground in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The smell of salty air drifts through the whole campsite, along with the sound of fires crackling and fellow campers chatting away.
People on MacKenzie Beach in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
You can step onto the long stretch of beach, and even take a dip if you're willing to brave the cold water.
MacKenzie Beach in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
It's also a great site for first-time campers because it's equipped with some great amenities. There are bathrooms, showers, and even washing machines that you can use.
Showers do cost $2 for two minutes of hot water, which is a pain, and after a day out surfing and multiple nights sleeping in the great outdoors, I needed longer than two minutes. Let's just say it was one expensive shower.
Things to do in Tofino
If you're camping here, it might be tempting to stay on the beach and enjoy the campsite the entire time. Tofino needs to be fully experienced though, so get out there!
People walking on the beach in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
On this trip, we rented some bikes and peddled along the long path from the town to Long Beach — which has a jaw-droppingly beautiful shoreline.
Biking on Long Beach in Tofino. Morgan Leet | Narcity
The bike ride there through the forest sets a magical scene too, and there are many bike shops to rent from.
Person on bike in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
On another day we just walked around the town, stopping at the little shops and grabbing dinner at The Shelter. Dinner featured delicious food, an unbelievable view of the mountains, and a friendly seal making an appearance.
Shelter Restaurant in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Surfing in Tofino is also a must-do, so we set out to Chesterman Beach for a day. It's super easy to find a surf rental shop in the town because there are just so many.
Just pick up a surfboard and wetsuit and have some fun on the waves.
People surfing at Chesterman Beach in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
None of us are surf pros by any means, but spending all day in the ocean attempting to stand up (and mostly belly surfing) was my favourite memory of the trip.
Chesterman Beach in Tofino.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Unless you want to go back to the campsite at the end of the day with a burnt face, slather on some SPF before going out on the water. Trust me.
If you want a more low-key trip that doesn't involve sore arms, just hang around the town. Hit up the market on the weekend, and enjoy the slow pace of charming small-town life here.
There's even a big dock in town that you can walk out onto at golden hour and enjoy the view from.
People in Tofino, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
Happy camping!
