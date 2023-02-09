6 Breathtaking Tiny Islands To Visit Around BC In 2023 That Have Bright Blue Water
Get those tropic vibes this year! 🏝️
You don't need to buy a flight to get those vacation vibe if you live in B.C., because the province is full of tiny islands that you can travel to on BC ferries.
These stunning islands in B.C. are like little slices of paradise, where you can take in breathtaking views of bright blue water, sandy beaches, and massive mountains. There are also some magical hidden gems on some, like the sandstone tunnels on Gabriola Island, waiting to be explored.
2023 is well underway, but it's never too late to make some travel additions to your yearly bucket list — and these are must-see spots.
So hop on a BC Ferries route, and get relaxing.
Calvert Island
Getting to this magical spot is a bit tricky. You need to get a boat or go by seaplane. It's about a three-hour boat ride from Port Hardy, so it's a trek — to say the least.
It's worth it to get to this stunning island though, with bright blue water and white sand beaches. "The waters surrounding Calvert Island are among the finest in the world for underwater exploration, with exceptional viewing opportunities year-round," the BC Parks website said.
The island is within the Wuikinuxv First Nation traditional territory, which is "an amalgamation of many settlements that had their permanent villages in the lake and Koeye and on Calvert Island," the Wuikinuxv Nation website said.
Gabriola Island
You can get to this island on BC Ferries, and it's only about a 20-minute ride from Nanaimo. This spot has incredible sandstone bluffs that you can walk under, plus amazing wildlife and a thriving community.
You could spend days exploring this island and the breathtaking views it has in store.
Hornby Island
Hornby Island is home to Tribune Bay Provincial Park, known for its super warm salt water and dreamy beach. You can take a dip in the crystal clear water, go kayaking, or even camp overnight here!
This island actually has three provincial parks, and 70 hiking and biking trails. So, it's safe to say that you won't be bored here!
Saturna Island
Sit on the rocks here and watch as seals, whales, and sea otters swim on by. There are some great hikes do to, like Brown Ridge, so you can get views of the beautiful ocean.
The BC Ferries ride is about three hours and 20 minutes from Vancouver, so you have lots of time to watch the water for whale spottings!
Mayne Island
This tiny island has a small community to explore with cute shops, and some stunning beaches and hiking trails. Or, you can go kayaking around the island and check out Piggott or Bennett Bay.
Mayne Island is one of the Southern Gulf Islands, so after a day here you can island hop around the rest!
Galiano Island
This is another one of the Southern Gulf Islands, which is full of adventure and beauty.
You can go and explore the Galiano Island Caves, or head to Montague Harbour Marine Park for a white shell beach with bright water.
The ferry trip from Vancouver to this island takes anywhere from an hour to five hours, depending if you can get a direct ferry route. Some BC Ferries routes to this island stip at Saturna Island and Maybe Island — which might be a bonus for anyone really looking to explore!