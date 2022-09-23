This Tiny Island In BC Has White Sand Beaches & Is Just A Ferry Ride Away
It's like a tropical vacation! 🌴
This stunning tiny island in B.C. looks like a little piece of Hawaii with white sandy beaches and it's perfect if you're hoping to sneak in one last mini vacation.
Savary Island is a little slice of paradise and best of all, it's only a short ferry ride to get there.
The island is tiny at just "7.5 kilometres long and 1 kilometre across at the widest point," according to the Sunshine Coast Tourism website.
Getting there is pretty simple as you take a 15-minute long small ferry ride from the town of Lund.
The island is such a hidden gem and it'll feel like you've been completely transported to a tropical destination somewhere far, far away from Canada.
It's a great place for swimming and or hunkering down on the beach and taking in those truly magnificent ocean views.
But you do need to keep in mind that the island is so tiny that it has no public washrooms, public campsites or power.
If you are planning on staying the night, there is some accommodation on the island "including a resort, vacation rentals, B&Bs, and a private campsite," according to Sunshine Coast Tourism.
"Savary Island is home to a range of highly sensitive ecosystems from sand cliffs to dune meadows and ancient forested dunes", it added.
While you are there, you'll probably want to take tons of photos to show your friends back home just how beautiful all the nature views are. Just be sure to leave everything as you found it!
So if you're looking for some last-minute end-of-summer plans, Savary Island might just be the place.