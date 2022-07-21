NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Log Cabin For Sale In BC Costs Way Less The Average Vancouver Home & It's On A Lake

It also comes with an extra cabin!

Western Canada Editor
Cabin for sale in B.C. Right: Inside of cabin.

LandQuest

Who needs a pricey Vancouver home when you could use that money to buy this lakeside house and little cabin that are for sale in B.C., and still have a ton of cash left over?

The staggeringly high housing prices in Vancouver have probably made most people consider making the move to a more rural — and affordable — lifestyle. This adorable log home, right on a stunning lake, might be just the thing to push you over the edge.

Cabin for sale in B.C. Cabin for sale in B.C. LandQuest

While the average price of a house in Vancouver sits at $1,235,900, this place is listed for just $899,000. You might be subbing out city views for water views, but that's probably a win for most people.

The log home is brand new, and there's even a separate small cabin on the property and RV plug-ins.

Cabin for sale in B.C. Cabin for sale in B.C. LandQuest

Inside the home is nice and bright, and there's even a wood stove to cozy up next to on chillier nights.

Inside the home. Inside the home. LandQuest

When the weather is a bit warmer you can dive into the lake or even go for a boat ride — right from the backyard.

Sheridan Lake, BC Sheridan Lake, BCLandQuest

On the outside it looks like your typical rustic cabin, but inside it's pretty modern with an open concept.

Inside the home. Inside the home. LandQuest

There's also a cool loft area for some extra space to relax.

Inside the home. Inside the home. LandQuest

The home is on Sheridan Lake, which the listing describes as being "famous for its rainbow trout." So if you're into fishing, this is a little piece of paradise.

If the idea of fishing makes you yawn, days here could be spent exploring the great outdoors all around the property.

Ready to ditch the city yet?

Paradise Awaits Along the Gentle Shores of Sheridan Lake

Home for sale in B.C.

Home for sale in B.C.

LandQuest

Price: $899,000

Address: Sheridan Lake, BC

Listing

