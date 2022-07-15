This Home For Sale In BC Is A 'Country Paradise' With Mountain Views & It's Under $700K
It's a hobby farm too!
There is a huge property for sale in B.C. that will have you loving that country lifestyle in no time. If you've been thinking about ditching the city life, this home might just win you over.
The listing said that this "country paradise" home is for sale in Prince George and comes with a whopping 26 acres of land — all for just $698,000.
It's the perfect place to run your own hobby farm and leave behind that concrete jungle lifestyle.
View of the home from above.LandQuest
From the home, you can actually see stunning mountain views and tons of lush forest greenery too. The place is situated right at the bottom of the Tabor Mountains and is roughly a 20-minute drive from downtown Prince George.
The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a great backyard fenced-in area to keep any farm animals.
Backyard of the home.LandQuest
It even comes with a covered hot tub, so no matter what the season is, you can have a soak and relax while taking in those mesmerizing views.
Hot tub.LandQuest
The kitchen has an old country charm with light wooden cabinets.
Kitchen.LandQuest
The property also comes with two large barns so there is lots of room for extra storage — in case you were thinking about buying a tractor.
View of the home from above.LandQuest
Plus, there is even a great fire-pit section to pretend like you are camping any night and roast some s'mores over the flames.
Firepit.LandQuest
So, is it time for a move or what?
Price: $698,000
Address: Prince George, BC