NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

canadian housing market

This Home For Sale In BC Is A 'Country Paradise' With Mountain Views & It's Under $700K

It's a hobby farm too!

Vancouver Staff Writer
View of the home from above. Right: The yard.

View of the home from above. Right: The yard.

LandQuest

There is a huge property for sale in B.C. that will have you loving that country lifestyle in no time. If you've been thinking about ditching the city life, this home might just win you over.

The listing said that this "country paradise" home is for sale in Prince George and comes with a whopping 26 acres of land — all for just $698,000.

It's the perfect place to run your own hobby farm and leave behind that concrete jungle lifestyle.

View of the home from above.View of the home from above.LandQuest

From the home, you can actually see stunning mountain views and tons of lush forest greenery too. The place is situated right at the bottom of the Tabor Mountains and is roughly a 20-minute drive from downtown Prince George.

The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a great backyard fenced-in area to keep any farm animals.

Backyard of the home.Backyard of the home.LandQuest

It even comes with a covered hot tub, so no matter what the season is, you can have a soak and relax while taking in those mesmerizing views.

Hot tub.Hot tub.LandQuest

The kitchen has an old country charm with light wooden cabinets.

Kitchen.Kitchen.LandQuest

The property also comes with two large barns so there is lots of room for extra storage — in case you were thinking about buying a tractor.

View of the home from above.View of the home from above.LandQuest

Plus, there is even a great fire-pit section to pretend like you are camping any night and roast some s'mores over the flames.

Firepit.Firepit.LandQuest

So, is it time for a move or what?

Country Paradise

Front entrance to the property.

Front entrance to the property.

LandQuest

Price: $698,000

Address: Prince George, BC

Listing

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...