This House For Sale In BC Comes With A Barn & Costs Way Less Than The Average Vancouver Home
It also has mountain views! ⛰️
This house for sale in the B.C. countryside is listed for only $529,000 and comes with a ton of sprawling land, plus a whole barn.
In Vancouver, you're looking at a benchmark home price of $1,261,100, according to WOWA, and you can bet that you're not going to get 21 acres of property for that price tag — unlike this house that's for sale in the Tatlayoko Valley.
City dwellers might cringe at the thought of leaving the skyrises and shopping centers, but something can be said for the country life — it's a whole lot cheaper.
After a few weeks of getting used to having enough room for both a dining table and a sofa in a home, Vancouverites would probably be counting their blessings (and their extra cash) here.
Outside of the house for sale. LandQuest
If you're ready to take the plunge, this listing might be a good fit. Who could say no to a big house with lots of windows, surrounded by rolling mountains, and with enough land to have horses on?
Outside of the house for sale. LandQuest
There's also the barn for any future animals to call home.
The barn.LandQuest
The inside of the house is nothing to scoff at either. With tons of natural light pouring through the massive windows, it's super bright and airy.
Inside of the house for sale. LandQuest
The kitchen has a cute little breakfast bar and all of the appliances you need.
Kitchen of the house for sale. LandQuest
Nothing beats the view from these windows.
Windows in the house for sale. LandQuest
"If you enjoy the water activities, you can spend your days kite/windsurfing on Tatlayoko Lake and then come home to a leisurely float down the Hamathko River running right along the north/east side of the property," the listing said.
That sounds like a summer dream come true!
Escape Back to Nature in the Tatlayoko Valley
Inside of the house for sale.
Price: $529,000
Address: Tatla Lake, BC