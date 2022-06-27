This Log Cabin For Sale In BC Is Right On The Water & It's Under $250K
The lake is surrounded by mountains! ⛰️
Apparently, there are still a few places in B.C. where you can buy an affordable home, and this cute lakefront cabin is one of them!
For less than a fourth of what the average Vancouver home would cost, you can get this log cabin with over five acres of stunning property. That alone would make any city dweller tempted to run off and embrace country life.
The cabin is only accessible by boat, which does through a wrench into plans if you're someone who likes to actually see people. On the bright side though, it means that the property is nice and secluded, with the most beautiful scenery all around.
Mahood Lake, B.C.3A Group
Surrounded by mountains, the lake looks pristine and would make for the perfect summer destination. If you want to reconnect with nature and spend all day fishing or swimming in a lake, this would be a dream.
Plus, it's all for only $248,850.
Waterfront property for sale in B.C.3A Group
It might take a little work to get it to be a full-on dream home though. The log cabin has everything you need but is a bit rustic.
Kitchen in the cabin. 3A Group
For what it's priced at though — it could be worth some renovations to make it a little more updated.
Dining room in the cabin. 3A Group
There's also a workshop and boathouse on the property for storage, as well as a dock that you can launch a boat off of. On a hot day, there's nothing better than running off a dock and jumping into the water.
Waterfront property for sale in B.C.3A Group
The view here is what really makes the property unique.
Mahood Lake, B.C.3A Group
This place looks like a little peaceful oasis that would make for the perfect summer retreat.
Great Waterfront Deal at Lake Mahood
Price: $248,850
Address: Mahood Lake, BC