NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

bc real estate

This Log Cabin For Sale In BC Is Right On The Water & It's Under $250K

The lake is surrounded by mountains! ⛰️

Western Canada Editor
Waterfront property for sale in B.C. Right: Mahood Lake, B.C.

Waterfront property for sale in B.C. Right: Mahood Lake, B.C.

3A Group

Apparently, there are still a few places in B.C. where you can buy an affordable home, and this cute lakefront cabin is one of them!

For less than a fourth of what the average Vancouver home would cost, you can get this log cabin with over five acres of stunning property. That alone would make any city dweller tempted to run off and embrace country life.

The cabin is only accessible by boat, which does through a wrench into plans if you're someone who likes to actually see people. On the bright side though, it means that the property is nice and secluded, with the most beautiful scenery all around.

Mahood Lake, B.C.Mahood Lake, B.C.3A Group

Surrounded by mountains, the lake looks pristine and would make for the perfect summer destination. If you want to reconnect with nature and spend all day fishing or swimming in a lake, this would be a dream.

Plus, it's all for only $248,850.

Waterfront property for sale in B.C.Waterfront property for sale in B.C.3A Group

It might take a little work to get it to be a full-on dream home though. The log cabin has everything you need but is a bit rustic.

Kitchen in the cabin. Kitchen in the cabin. 3A Group

For what it's priced at though — it could be worth some renovations to make it a little more updated.

Dining room in the cabin. Dining room in the cabin. 3A Group

There's also a workshop and boathouse on the property for storage, as well as a dock that you can launch a boat off of. On a hot day, there's nothing better than running off a dock and jumping into the water.

Waterfront property for sale in B.C.Waterfront property for sale in B.C.3A Group

The view here is what really makes the property unique.

Mahood Lake, B.C.Mahood Lake, B.C.3A Group

This place looks like a little peaceful oasis that would make for the perfect summer retreat.

Great Waterfront Deal at Lake Mahood

Waterfront property for sale in B.C.

Waterfront property for sale in B.C.

3A Group

Price: $248,850

Address: Mahood Lake, BC

Listing



From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...