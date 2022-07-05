NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Cabin For Sale In BC Comes With A Sprawling Pasture & It's In A Stunning Small Town

All for under $700K!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​The cabin and fields. Right: Fields.

LandQuest

This cabin for sale in B.C. is the perfect excuse to ditch that city life and move to a super cute small town with your very own pasture.

The property is located in Celista, B.C., and it comes with a whopping 40 acres of land, a charming one-bedroom cabin and a character barn — all for under $700,000.

If you've been looking for a quieter place to settle down in the countryside, this just might be it. Celista, B.C. is a quaint town near Shuswap Lake in the Thompson Okanagan region. There are mountains everywhere, and tons of natural beauty to explore.

\u200bOutside of the cabin.Outside of the cabin.LandQuest

The land approximately includes 11 acres of pasture, 17 acres of hay, and nine acres of mature forest. It looks like something straight out of the countryside in Switzerland, yet it's still in B.C.

Fields on the property.Fields on the property.LandQuest

The charming one-bedroom cabin comes with a pretty large porch so you can sip on your coffee and enjoy those beautiful field views.

You can also see surrounding mountains from the porch which makes it even that much more peaceful.

Porch of the cabin.Porch of the cabin.LandQuest

The little cabin comes with a wood stove to keep cozy on any of those colder nights.

Living room and wood stove.Living room and wood stove.LandQuest

It also has a main bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, and a loft sleeping area.

Loft in the cabin.Loft in the cabin.LandQuest

The barn on the property already comes with a few horse stalls, a tack room and a storage room.

Barn on the property.Barn on the property.LandQuest

So, if you have ever dreamed of owning some horses, this would be a great property to have.

Horse stalls.Horse stalls.LandQuest

According to the listing, this property's closest neighbour is a winery, so that's a bonus too!


Cabin Barn and Acreage

Price: $695,000

Address: Celista, B.C.

Listing

