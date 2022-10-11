This Tiny 'Den Room' In Vancouver Costs $799 A Month & A Bed Barely Fits Inside (PHOTOS)
It's really more of a closet!
This shoebox of a bedroom is up for rent in Vancouver for just under $800, which is a testament to the wild prices in the city, given it's basically a closet.
The pricey room is "furnished," but how much of a plus is that when it's just a bed and a shelf?
Also, good luck rolling out of bed in the morning, because there's only a sliver of space on one side of the tiny bed.
This little gem is advertised on Facebook Marketplace, and it's available immediately for anyone out there who's up for calling it home.
The advertisement said that it's a "furnished Den room" with shelving. On the plus side, it said there is a "front closet," in addition to WiFi and laundry.
The Unit Details on the ad say that the apartment has four beds and two bathrooms, so you're also signing up for some new roomies.
There are only a few photos of the space, but it doesn't look like there's a whole lot to show for it.
Den room for rent in Vancouver.Private Room For Rent | Facebook Marketplace
The outside of the apartment and kitchen both look nice though, so it might be worth the squeeze. Also there is a photo of a gym, so you might be able to save on a gym membership if you live here!
Kitchen of apartment for rent in Vancouver. Private Room For Rent | Facebook Marketplace
Still, a room this small with no windows, for $799 a month seems a bit over the top.
You gotta do what you gotta do to live in Vancouver though, so good luck to all those out there apartment hunting!